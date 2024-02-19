AFK Journey Codes (February 2024)

Is it really AFK if I have to input codes myself?

If there is one thing I like to see in a gacha game like AFK Journey, it’s the mailbox notification icon showing I got free stuff to collect. But if there are no notifications and I’ve exhausted all other options, then I turn to codes. So, here is a list of all AFK Journey codes you should use to get some freebies.

All AFK Journey Codes List

AFK Journey Codes (Working)

There are no working codes right now.

AFK Journey Codes (Expired)

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in AFK Journey

Follow the instructions below to redeem AFK Journey codes:

Open AFK Journey on your device. Click on your character’s avatar in the top left. Press the Settings button (cogwheel icon on the right). Switch to the Others tab. Select Promo Code. Type in your code in the text box. Click on the Checkmark button to claim your loot.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If your code isn’t working, chances are you’ve made a spelling error. The codes are often very long and sometimes mix letters and numbers. Therefore, the best practice to avoid spelling mistakes is to copy and paste the codes into the input field.

Another possibility is that the code you’ve tried to redeem has already expired. The developers rarely post expiration dates for codes. Nevertheless, know that almost all will eventually expire. There is, unfortunately, nothing we players can do about that.

How Can You Get More AFK Journey Codes?

Since the AFK Journey beta is over, for now, there is no way to get more codes. However, once the game goes out, you can expect the devs to post any new codes on the AFK Journey Facebook page.

Another good place to look for new codes is the AFK Journey Discord community server. It’s also a good resource of information for everything related to the game.

However, going through irrelevant Facebook posts or Discord messages is time-consuming. Therefore, you should bookmark this post instead. We update the Working list periodically, and you can just check on it once in a while for any new codes.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards

Since the game is still unreleased and the participants of beta tests can’t keep their progress, the only thing you can do is pre-register for the game on Android or iOS. You can also download the game for PC, but you will still need to create an account on your Android before you can log in via PC.

What is AFK Journey?

AFK Journey is a gacha fantasy RPG game developed by Lilith Games, the ones behind AFK Arena, Rise of Kingdoms, and Dislyte. If you’ve played AFK Arena, you will immediately recognize the similarities in their art style.

The game is set in the fantasy world of Esperia, where you’ll get to experience four maps on release: Lucent Tree, Ryeham, Holistone, and Deerspirit Altar. Also, AFK Journey is similar to its predecessors in a way that it involves a lot of strategy, and combining the perfect squad for each stage requires skill.

That covers everything we have regarding AFK Journey codes.