Dungeon RNG Codes – Get Free Potions (June 2024)

Going around collecting potions, defeating dungeons, and crafting are all ways you can progress and increase your strength in Dungeon RNG on Roblox. However, if you want to be the best, you’ll need to exploit every system there is, including codes. To help you with that, we found all working Dungeon RNG codes. Scroll down for the list.

All Active Dungeon RNG Codes

UPDATE1 : Super Roll Speed Potion x 2 (New)

: Super Roll Speed Potion x 2 Release: Super Luck Potion (New)

Expired Dungeon RNG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Dungeon RNG

Open Dungeon RNG on Roblox. Open the Shop using the button on the left. Scroll down to the Codes section. Click on Redeem to open the codes pop-up. Type your code into the text box. Press Ok on the right to claim it.

Why is My Code Not Working?

If a code isn’t working, first, you should double-check your spelling. Don’t worry about capitalization, as codes for Dungeon RNG aren’t case-sensitive. Also, be sure to check the notifications you get at the bottom to see whether that code was already claimed on your account.

How to Get More Dungeon RNG Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the first location you should visit should be this experience’s official Discord server. It has a bots-commands channel where you can type in “/codes” to get a preview of the latest codes.

However, these lists aren’t always 100% accurate, and getting notifications all the time can be annoying. So, what you might want to do instead is bookmark this post. That way, you’ll always have all available codes in one place and with no obnoxious notifications to go with them.

That does it for our list of Dungeon RNG codes. If you want to get freebies in other experiences as well, visit the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll find codes and guides for all the most engaging new titles, including Pixel Incremental 2, RE: XL, and Fruit Blend Tycoon.

