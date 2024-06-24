Pixel Incremental 2 Codes – Secret Code (June 2024)

Updated: June 24, 2024 We found codes!

PI2, like other luck-based games, can be really addicting; seeing those 1/1,000,000,000 rolls is just too satisfying. Now, if you want to see more of them, you’ll need to increase your luck, and the best free way to do that in Pixel Incremental 2 is via codes! We listed all of them below, so check them out.

All Working Pixel Incremental 2 Codes

RELEASE : Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost (New)

: Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost SECRET : Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost (New)

: Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost BEACH : Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost (New)

: Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost Code…: Permanent +0.1x Luck Boost (New)

Expired Pixel Incremental 2 Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Incremental 2

Open Pixel Incremental 2 on Roblox. Click the Codes button at the bottom. Type your code or paste it into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the code and get the boosts.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

One of the most common errors is spelling. Codes for Pixel Incremental 2 are case-sensitive and often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters. So, if you want to avoid them, it’s best you copy-paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that the code you tried to redeem has already been claimed on your account. In that case, you’ll get an in-game notification. Another possibility is that the code has just expired, in which case, you should just move to the next one.

How to Get More Pixel Incremental 2 Codes

The best place to look for codes is the Nixe Studios Discord server. It hosts all the most relevant information regarding games made by this developer, including codes for PI2. However, note that the admins ping a lot on that server, and bookmarking this post might be better if you don’t want to be bombarded with notifications.

Other Ways to Increase Luck in Pixel Incremental 2

Another free way of getting luck boosts in PI2 is by inviting friends. Each friend you invite to the game will net you an x1.25 boost to tier rolls, which is especially important early on when you’ll be prestigeing very frequently.

Anyway, that sums up all you need to know about codes for Pixel Incremental 2. To get codes for other Roblox experiences, visit the Roblox section on our website.

Also, if you really enjoy endless-grind games like this one, check out Hakari’s RNG. It’s a JJK-themed experience where you can just turn your brain off and enjoy all those one in a gazillion rolls, but instead of pixels, you’ll be getting cursed techniques!

