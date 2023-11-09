Clover Retribution Codes November 2023

Hey, there are Roblox games for DBZ, Naruto, and One Piece—why not add Black Clover to that list, too? If you’re a fan of the anime and or the manga, you can be a part of that universe by playing Clover Retribution.

You’ll learn magic and even carry your own grimoire. Whether you’re new or experienced, you should also take these Clover Retribution codes!

All Working Clover Retribution Codes

This time around, Clover Retribution has a lot of free stuff you can claim in Roblox, so long as you redeem them in enough time. As of Nov. 9, 2023, these codes are still in circulation:

!10klikes : This code redeems for x10 Magic Spins

: This code redeems for x10 Magic Spins !12klikes : Use this code for x5 Race Spins

: Use this code for x5 Race Spins !14klikes : Redeem this code for x5 Trait Spins

: Redeem this code for x5 Trait Spins !2millvisits : If you’re on a new server, this code will offer x10 Race Spins

: If you’re on a new server, this code will offer x10 Race Spins !clovergroup : This code offers x10 Magic Spins to Clover Retribution Roblox group members

: This code offers x10 Magic Spins to Clover Retribution Roblox group members !halloweenstats : Provides a single Stat Reset

: Provides a single Stat Reset !halloweenupdate : Redeem for x6 Magic Spins, x6 Race Spins, and x6 Trait Spins

: Redeem for x6 Magic Spins, x6 Race Spins, and x6 Trait Spins !miniupdatelater: On new servers, use this code for another x6 Magic Spins, x6 Race Spins, and x6 Trait Spins

To benefit from codes like ‘!clovergroup,’ you’ll have to join the Clover Retribution group. Anyone can do it by simply selecting ‘Join Group’. After that, relaunch the game and use the code!

All Expired Codes in Clover Retribution

As with all Roblox games, codes eventually expire and no longer provide any value. For Clover Retribution, you can’t redeem the following:

!3klikes

!4klikes

!5klikes

!6klikes

!cloverfixes

!cloverstats

!clover_release2

!clover_release

!quickshutdown

How to Redeem Codes In-Game

Unlike, say, A Piece, Clover Retribution uses a more archaic way of redeeming free codes. Instead of an in-game menu, you have to use the chat box.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

After you’ve opened the chat box, simply copy and paste a working code and hit enter. Just don’t forget the exclamation point at the start or else the code won’t take.

Whenever you redeem Clover Retribution codes successfully, you’ll get a confirmation across the screen, along with every reward you get. You can spend any free Spins at the main menu. For more codes guides, you’ll find links to them down below!