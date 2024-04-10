Roblox Anime Roulette Codes (April 2024)

Anime Roulette is one of the most popular RNG titles to come out of the Roblox universe recently, and the key to getting more storage and awesome new title characters is Cash. Despite all the quests there are to do in the game though, cash is surprisingly hard to come by. However, that’s where Anime Roulette codes come into play, as they’re the absolute best way to buff up your in-game wallet.

All Roblox Anime Roulette Codes

Anime Roulette Codes (Active)

FORTYTHOUSANDLIKES : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash SORRYFORTHEWAITTWO : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash TWENTYTHOUSANDLIKES : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash ESPADA : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash TWOMILLIONVISITS : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash TENTHOUSANDLIKES : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash ONEMILLIONVISITS : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash SEVENTHOUSANDLIKES : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash THEFINEST : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash Showtime : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash Release: 500 Cash

Anime Roulette Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Anime Roulette

If you’re new to Roblox Anime Roulette, figuring out how to redeem codes in the game is one of the most important things to do first. Thankfully, the process itself is very simple and only requires a couple of steps. After launching Anime Roulette via Roblox, do the following:

Go to the Character Menu on the left side and select ‘Codes’ on the second row.

on the left side and select ‘Codes’ on the second row. A prompt will pop up (as seen above) and ask you to type your code in the box labeled ‘ENTER CODE HERE’.

Once you’ve entered the code, you’ll receive your rewards instantly. These range from cash to free rolls, and the ability to expand your storage. Remember that coupons for Anime Roulette are case-sensitive, so if you get an error when typing it in, be sure to double-check your input.

How to Get More Roblox Anime Roulette Codes

You should join Anime Roulette’s official Discord server and follow @ShowtimeeRBLX on X (formerly Twitter), as special rewards often pop up on there as well for all players.

