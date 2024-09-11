Jujutsu Piece Codes (September 2024)

After some Jujutsu Piece codes? This brand-new Roblox game from Jujutsu Piece Studio has just released and already has plenty of coupons available to redeem. For a full list of them plus details on how the redemption process works, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

All Jujutsu Piece Codes

Jujutsu Piece Codes (Working)

Alpha : 15 Min Exp

: 15 Min Exp SteveBLX : 15 Min EXP

: 15 Min EXP Rahumi2M : 15 Min Exp

: 15 Min Exp Xeno : 15 Min Exp

: 15 Min Exp AlphaReset : Stats Reset

: Stats Reset 100LikesMwah : 4 Clan Spins

: 4 Clan Spins 100FavCrazy : 4 Race Spins

: 4 Race Spins 250SOfast : 3 Race Spins

: 3 Race Spins 300FavCrazy : 3 Clan Spins

: 3 Clan Spins 10KVisitsDa : 2 Race Spins

: 2 Race Spins 500Likoo : 5 Clan Spins

: 5 Clan Spins 750Fav: 5 Race Spins

Jujutsu Piece Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Jujutsu Piece

It’s luckily really easy to use coupons in Jujutsu Piece. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Jujutsu Piece from the Roblox game page.

From the menu, select the top-left option to join a lobby.

Once you’re in a lobby, press the gift box icon that appears on the bottom-left of the screen.

Paste a code from our list and hit the green Redeem button.

Check the pop-up message above to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Jujutsu Piece Codes?

The best place to find extra coupons is the Jujutsu Piece Discord server. You can join by following that link, and then find the dedicated codes channel within. This is constantly updated by the devs, so you’ll always be able to find the most recent freebie. There’s an X page for the main dev as well, but no codes to speak of just yet.

Of course, our main recommendation is that you bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll keep an eye on the game, updating our list as more coupons arrive for Jujutsu Piece. That way, you don’t need to bother scouring through chat logs to find them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario right now is that the Jujutsu Piece code you’re trying to use has expired. Since it’s a very new game on the platform, we don’t know how long each code will likely remain active for. It completely remains to be seen, so you’re best off just redeeming each one as soon as it lands.

Also, we recommend you copy and paste codes directly from our list rather than typing them out manually. That’s because Roblox codes are often prone to typos, with even the slightest error causing the code to stop working entirely.

Those are all the Jujutsu Piece codes you could possibly need right now! For more Roblox guides, check out these Anime Vanguards codes and our tier list. We’ve also got a reroll guide and the Anime Vanguards Trello link to check out.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy