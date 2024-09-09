Image Credit: Bethesda
Anime Vanguards Reroll Guide (September 2024)

Improve those stats!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024

In most Roblox games, your unit and character stats will make the difference between defeating your enemies or perishing. So, let’s find out all you need to know to improve these stats in our Anime Vanguard reroll guide. Keep reading to find out all the necessary information about it.

How to Reroll in Anime Vanguards

Bascially, rerolling is how you can spin a unit’s base stats over again, without having to bring them on the field and wait for the unit to gain experience and, thus, improve its stats. The way reroll works in Anime Vanguards is that you can reroll one single stat or all of them together.

Stats are divided into tiers and percentages, which means that the higher the tier, the higher their rarity. The percentage will give you an idea of how much of a chance you have of getting that increase in stats. If it’s in the negative, that means you might actually decrease that stat if you reroll.

Stats reroll screen in Anime Vanguards
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

In order to reroll, you have to get certain items. They are:

  • Super Stat Chips: They allow you to reroll three stats at once (DMG, SPA, RNG).
  • Common Stat Chips: Reroll one stat at a time (DMG, SPA, RNG).

Finally, the stat potential will determine the kind of stats you get when you reroll. This can be increased by playing and defeating enemies, thus improving your chances of rolling a higher stat.

Where to Find Anime Vanguards Reroll NPC

Rerolling in Anime Vanguards is pretty easy. You have to find a certain NPC in the lobby, they are called Cyan. Once you approach them, you can press “E” or interact with them and they will explain how rerolling works, along with giving you one bonus common stat chip for you to start off with.

That’s it for our Anime Vanguards reroll guide. For more information on the game, check out our codes and tier list. We’ve also got guides on how to trade and the Anime Vanguards Trello link.

