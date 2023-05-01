Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes – Free Rainbow Cubes & Crystals (May 2023)
On the lookout for the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom Redeem Codes? We’ve got you covered with updated and working Cookie Run: Kingdom codes that can be used to claim free crystals, EXP, and other valuable items. Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the most famous mobile RPG titles that has been enjoying immense popularity over the past couple of years.
Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes are basically one of the most reliable methods to get free items, including rainbow cubes, crystals, and more, without spending a dime. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes that one can redeem for free rewards.
Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes
Last updated May 1, 2023
Check out the latest spring codes.
- CHERRYSPRINGGIFT—Redeem for 20 Time Jumpers (New)
- BRAVESPRINGGIFT—Redeem for 300 Rainbow Cubes (New)
- HERBSPRINGGIFT—Redeem for 100 Stamina Jellies and 100 XP Star Jellies Level 5 (New)
- BLOSSOMINGGIFT—Redeem for 1k Crystals (New)
Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. As such, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.
Expired Codes
- 2NDBIRTHDAYPARTY—Redeem for 3000 Crystals
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1—Redeem for 100 Star Jellies
- CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU—Redeem for 3000 Gems, and 1500 Rainbow Cubes
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2—Redeem for 3x all Aurora Items
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3—Redeem for 100x Topping Pieces
- CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4 – 500 Rainbow Cubes
- POCKETGAMERAWARD – 10 random Cookies
- CRKBEHINDNFUTURE – Redeem this code to get 130 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 120 Topping Pieces, 8 Aurora Bricks, 8 Aurora Pillars, 8 Aurora Compass, 250,000 Coins, 30 Time Jumpers, 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 1500 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, 1200 Radiant Shards
- FOLLOWUSINEUROPE – 2500 Crystals
- 0728CKCOOKIELIVE – 1500 Crystals, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 3 Treasure Tickets, 3 30-min Speed-Ups
- CRKWELCOEDISNEY – 3000 Crystals, 400 Radiant Shards
- THANX200MPLAYERS – 2000 Crystals, 2000 Rainbow Cubes
- WEMADECKTOGETHER – 3000 Crystals
- CK1STANNIVERSARY – 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes
- GOMAGICOVENEVENT – 500 Crystals
- 0224CRKDARKCACAO – 3000 Crystals
- COOKIELIVECOUPON – 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies LVL 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals
How Do You Redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes?
Redeeming Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are relatively easy and straightforward. Here are the steps that you should follow:
- Retrieve your player ID from the game.
- Visit DevPlay coupon page on any internet browser.
- Enter your player ID and Cookie Run: Kingdom code.
- Press the’ Claim Reward’ button.
- Launch the Cookie Kingdom to receive your freebies.
That’s all you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom codes and the process to redeem them. Before leaving, make sure to check out guides and walkthroughs for other games at Twinfinite.
