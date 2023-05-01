Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes – Free Rainbow Cubes & Crystals (May 2023)

On the lookout for the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom Redeem Codes? We’ve got you covered with updated and working Cookie Run: Kingdom codes that can be used to claim free crystals, EXP, and other valuable items. Cookie Run: Kingdom is one of the most famous mobile RPG titles that has been enjoying immense popularity over the past couple of years.

Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes are basically one of the most reliable methods to get free items, including rainbow cubes, crystals, and more, without spending a dime. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes that one can redeem for free rewards.

Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes

Image source: Devsisters corp.

Last updated May 1, 2023 Check out the latest spring codes.

CHERRYSPRINGGIFT —Redeem for 20 Time Jumpers (New)

—Redeem for 20 Time Jumpers BRAVESPRINGGIFT —Redeem for 300 Rainbow Cubes (New)

—Redeem for 300 Rainbow Cubes HERBSPRINGGIFT —Redeem for 100 Stamina Jellies and 100 XP Star Jellies Level 5 (New)

—Redeem for 100 Stamina Jellies and 100 XP Star Jellies Level 5 BLOSSOMINGGIFT—Redeem for 1k Crystals (New)

Do note that these codes are valid for a certain period. As such, make sure to redeem them as soon as possible.

Expired Codes

2NDBIRTHDAYPARTY —Redeem for 3000 Crystals

—Redeem for 3000 Crystals CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1 —Redeem for 100 Star Jellies

—Redeem for 100 Star Jellies CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU —Redeem for 3000 Gems, and 1500 Rainbow Cubes

—Redeem for 3000 Gems, and 1500 Rainbow Cubes CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2 —Redeem for 3x all Aurora Items

—Redeem for 3x all Aurora Items CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3 —Redeem for 100x Topping Pieces

—Redeem for 100x Topping Pieces CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4 – 500 Rainbow Cubes

– 500 Rainbow Cubes POCKETGAMERAWARD – 10 random Cookies

– 10 random Cookies CRKBEHINDNFUTURE – Redeem this code to get 130 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 120 Topping Pieces, 8 Aurora Bricks, 8 Aurora Pillars, 8 Aurora Compass, 250,000 Coins, 30 Time Jumpers, 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 1500 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, 1200 Radiant Shards

– Redeem this code to get 130 EXP Star Jellies lvl 6, 120 Topping Pieces, 8 Aurora Bricks, 8 Aurora Pillars, 8 Aurora Compass, 250,000 Coins, 30 Time Jumpers, 10 Magic Cookie Cutters, 1500 Rainbow Cubes, 5000 Crystals, 1200 Radiant Shards FOLLOWUSINEUROPE – 2500 Crystals

– 2500 Crystals 0728CKCOOKIELIVE – 1500 Crystals, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 3 Treasure Tickets, 3 30-min Speed-Ups

– 1500 Crystals, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 3 Treasure Tickets, 3 30-min Speed-Ups CRKWELCOEDISNEY – 3000 Crystals, 400 Radiant Shards

– 3000 Crystals, 400 Radiant Shards THANX200MPLAYERS – 2000 Crystals, 2000 Rainbow Cubes

– 2000 Crystals, 2000 Rainbow Cubes WEMADECKTOGETHER – 3000 Crystals

– 3000 Crystals CK1STANNIVERSARY – 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes

– 5000 Crystals, 3000 Rainbow Cubes GOMAGICOVENEVENT – 500 Crystals

– 500 Crystals 0224CRKDARKCACAO – 3000 Crystals

– 3000 Crystals COOKIELIVECOUPON – 3 Treasure Tickets, 3x 30-min Speed-up, 2 Magic Cookie Cutters, 2 Special Cookie Cutters, 30 EXP Star Jellies LVL 6, 300 Rainbow Cubes, 1500 Crystals

How Do You Redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom Codes?

Redeeming Cookie Run: Kingdom codes are relatively easy and straightforward. Here are the steps that you should follow:

Retrieve your player ID from the game. Visit DevPlay coupon page on any internet browser. Enter your player ID and Cookie Run: Kingdom code. Press the’ Claim Reward’ button. Launch the Cookie Kingdom to receive your freebies.

That’s all you need to know about Cookie Run: Kingdom codes and the process to redeem them. Before leaving, make sure to check out guides and walkthroughs for other games at Twinfinite.

