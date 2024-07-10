Titan Training Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 10, 2024 We found some codes!

Are you looking for a complete and up-to-date list of codes for Titan Training Simulator? Well, you’ve found it. We look for codes daily and update the list if needed, making sure you always get all the freebies you can in this grind-heavy game. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll down and start redeeming them already!

All Active Titan Training Simulator Codes

NEW : 300 Gems (New)

: 300 Gems RELEASE: x2 Strength Potion (New)

Expired Titan Training Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Titan Training Simulator

Open Titan Training Simulator on Roblox. Click on Settings in the top left (cogwheel button). Type your code into the input field at the bottom. Press Redeem to claim the code and get the loot.

How to Get More Titan Training Simulator Codes

The best place you can search for codes is the Avalora Studio Discord server. There, you’ll also find announcements, sneak peeks, trading channels, and a plethora of other useful information. However, you’ll also be bombarded by irrelevant notifications. If you want to avoid those, bookmarking this post instead might be better.

Other Freebies in Titan Training Simulator

Daily Login Rewards : Login each day to claim a bonus. These bonuses contain gems, potions, and exclusive pets.

: Login each day to claim a bonus. These bonuses contain gems, potions, and exclusive pets. Free Demon Egg : Click the Free Egg icon on the top left to claim a free Demon Egg. The only prerequisite is that you need to spend 16 minutes in-game.

: Click the Free Egg icon on the top left to claim a free Demon Egg. The only prerequisite is that you need to spend 16 minutes in-game. Invite Frend : Each friend you invite to the game gives you a permanent 10% strength boost.

: Each friend you invite to the game gives you a permanent 10% strength boost. Group Rewards: Like the game and join the Avalora Studio Roblox group for some sweet rewards. You can claim them in-game via the chest near the spawn.

That is all we have on Titan Training Simulator codes for now. To get codes for other Roblox, mobile, and PC titles, including Anime Guardians Defense, Lawless Tycoon, and Anime Destiny Simulator, visit the Codes section on our website.

Also, if you really enjoy clicker experiences like TTS, I suggest you check out Climb Race Simulator. It does have a more generic theme, but the gameplay and the F2P-friendly aspects of it are really nice.

