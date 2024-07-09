Anime Guardians Defense Codes – Free Gems (July 2024)

Updated: July 9, 2024 We found some codes!

Anime Guardians Defense is one of those TD experiences where getting new units takes a lot of time, especially if you’re not paying Robux for rolls. However, we can help you speed up your grind. Here is everything you need to know about Anime Guardians Defense codes and how to claim them in-game.

All Active Anime Guardians Defense Codes

1KFav1DayNice : 100 Gems (New)

: 100 Gems !2KFav2DaysSogoi : 100 Gems (New)

: 100 Gems 3K4DaysWOw! : 100 Gems (New)

: 100 Gems 50!KVists4DaysOMG : 100 Gems (New)

: 100 Gems 2KMembersGroup! : 100 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Guardians Defense Codes

Beta

Rahumi

Otaku

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Guardians Defense

Image Source: Anime Guardians Defense via Twinfinite

Join the Anime Guardians Defense Roblox Group. Open Anime Guardians Defense on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the left side. Type your code into the input field. Click on Redeem to claim the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in AGD is spelling errors. That’s because they are case-sensitive and often long. To top it off, they mix letters, numbers, and special characters. If you want to avoid the hassle of typing them out, it’s best you copy-paste them instead.

Also, it could be that the code you tried has already been claimed on your account or has just expired. If one of those two things happens, you’ll get an appropriate notification in-game, saving you the time you would otherwise waste by double-checking your spelling.

How to Get More Anime Guardians Defense Codes

The best place to check for new codes is the AGD Discord server. Just know that finding the codes channel can be tricky, as it doesn’t show by default. Once you’ve revealed it, make sure to favorite it so it sticks to the top of the channels list on the left.

Also, in case you don’t want to be bombarded by irrelevant pings and announcements, bookmarking this post might be better. That way, you can get all the newest codes right in your browser, where copy-pasting is much easier than on Discord.

Anyway, that does it for our list of Anime Guardians Defense codes. To get codes for other experiences, visit the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll also find tier lists for all the most engaging TD titles, including Anime Defenders and Five Nights TD.

