Sword Legends Codes – Get Free Potions (July 2024)

Updated: July 5, 2024

Sword Legends is one of the most generous experiences regarding freebies you’ll ever play. You’ve got play time rewards, dailies, wheel spins, passes, you name it. However, finding Sword Legends codes can be a real hassle. So, we did that for you! Scroll down and start redeeming them now for some sweet loot!

All Active Sword Legends Codes

UPDATE3 : Power II Potion (New)

: Power II Potion LIKES2500 : Coins II Potion (New)

: Coins II Potion UPDATE2 : Power II Potion

: Power II Potion LIKES1500 : Coins II Potion

: Coins II Potion LIKES1000 : Coins II Potion

: Coins II Potion CLANBATTLE : Souls II Potion

: Souls II Potion LOADOUTS : Power II Potion

: Power II Potion UPDATE1 : Power II Potion

: Power II Potion RELEASE: 500 Power

Expired Sword Legends Codes

There are no expired codes right now.

How to Redeem Codes in Sword Legends

Image Source: Sword Simulator Si via Twinfinite Image Source: Sword Simulator Si via Twinfinite Image Source: Sword Simulator Si via Twinfinite

Open Sword Legends on Roblox. Open the Shop at the bottom. Scroll all the way to the right or press the bird icon on the top right to reach the codes section. Type your code into the input field. Click on Redeem to claim the code.

Why is my Code Not Working?

Spelling mistakes : Even though codes for Sword Legends aren’t case-sensitive, they can be hard to spell, resulting in spelling errors. If you want to avoid these, copy and paste the codes into the input fields instead.

: Even though codes for Sword Legends aren’t case-sensitive, they can be hard to spell, resulting in spelling errors. If you want to avoid these, copy and paste the codes into the input fields instead. Expired codes : Even though codes for this experience rarely expire, there is still a chance that the developers will disable some of them in the future. So, it’s best you redeem all the codes right away.

: Even though codes for this experience rarely expire, there is still a chance that the developers will disable some of them in the future. So, it’s best you redeem all the codes right away. Already redeemed codes: If you’ve already claimed a certain code on your account, then that’s it. You won’t be able to claim it anymore, and changing capitalization and other tricks don’t work.

How to Get More Sword Legends Codes

Generally, the best place to look for codes is the W Studios Discord server. It hosts info for this and some other experiences made by this dev, including codes for all of them.

However, note that we check the Discord server regularly, updating the list if needed. So, doing the same might be wasteful. Instead, it’s better to bookmark this post and revisit it once in a while to check for new codes.

Anyway, that sums up all the information we have on Sword Legends codes right now. To get freebies in other experiences, visit the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll find code lists for all the most engaging titles, including Anime Collide, Carry Simulator, and Weapon Master vs Anime.

