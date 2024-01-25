Pokemon Go Codes (January 2024)

The Pokemon Company and Niantic’s hit mobile game continues to garner attention from trainers all over the world. So, if you are looking to get some bonuses, here are all the active Pokemon Go codes.

All Available Pokemon Go Codes

You can enter the following code in Pokemon Go:

FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON – FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON

The gift provides an exclusive hoodie through Pokemon Go’s collaboration with Fendi. You’ll often see promotional events like this throughout the year to reward you with more gifts for your character.

Apart from collaborations, Niantic also hosts special events in-game, so be sure to tune into these celebrations for even more content. This includes items like Lure Modules, Poke Balls, and Lucky Eggs. These bundles help you capture Pokemon more easily and quicken the pace of relatively long wait times.

However, many have since expired due to the code’s limited-time offers. Here’s a list of all expired content from past events:

Pokemon Go Expired Codes

A333M5HWDTCGZ

4DSJTSPX4B9AH

S76334522EHWZ

3ZQZD2H6BBVT4

6X4H9UCA8F7TT

YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

6AKRAV5WJN5FS

WRGUZRVKRR2M3

KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8

E9K4SY77F5623

KUAXZBJUTP3B7

53HHNL3RTLXMPYFP

GXSD5CJ556NHG

LRQEV2VZ59UDA

TRFJVYZVVV8R4

DJTLEKBK2G5EK

UWJ4PFY623R5X

9FC4SN7K5DAJ6

5PTHMZ3AZM5QC

MQE4PFNYVRM6M

9FC4SN7K5DAJ6

UWJ4PFY623R5X

5PTHMZ3AZM5QC

6W2QRHMM9W2R9

DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP

MDWC4SNGUFXS2SW9

P2XEAW56TSLUXH3

H7APT5ZTLM45GZV

DYEZ7HBXCRUZ6EP

How to Enter Codes in Pokemon Go

You can enter codes in multiple ways, whether it be on a PC or mobile. If you are trying to do this from the Pokemon Go app, you can select the main menu from the Poke Ball button, where you must press Shop. Scroll to the bottom of the page and enter the code in the Promos section.

Image Source: Niantic & The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you input the string, the gifts will appear in bubble form, like most item drops. Besides the app, users can claim the rewards on the Pokemon Go Web Store, where they’ll need to sign in with the same account from the game.

Those with a Pokemon Trainer Club account or Apple ID will have limited options with codes, but there will still be a way to log in with another provider.

That does it for our guide on all Pokemon Go codes. If you want to improve your playthroughs further, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including the best Pokemon to catch.