Pokemon Go Codes (January 2024)

The Pokemon Company and Niantic’s hit mobile game continues to garner attention from trainers all over the world. So, if you are looking to get some bonuses, here are all the active Pokemon Go codes.
All Available Pokemon Go Codes
You can enter the following code in Pokemon Go:
- FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON – FENDIxFRGMTxPOKEMON
The gift provides an exclusive hoodie through Pokemon Go’s collaboration with Fendi. You’ll often see promotional events like this throughout the year to reward you with more gifts for your character.
Apart from collaborations, Niantic also hosts special events in-game, so be sure to tune into these celebrations for even more content. This includes items like Lure Modules, Poke Balls, and Lucky Eggs. These bundles help you capture Pokemon more easily and quicken the pace of relatively long wait times.
However, many have since expired due to the code’s limited-time offers. Here’s a list of all expired content from past events:
Pokemon Go Expired Codes
How to Enter Codes in Pokemon Go
You can enter codes in multiple ways, whether it be on a PC or mobile. If you are trying to do this from the Pokemon Go app, you can select the main menu from the Poke Ball button, where you must press Shop. Scroll to the bottom of the page and enter the code in the Promos section.
Once you input the string, the gifts will appear in bubble form, like most item drops. Besides the app, users can claim the rewards on the Pokemon Go Web Store, where they’ll need to sign in with the same account from the game.
Those with a Pokemon Trainer Club account or Apple ID will have limited options with codes, but there will still be a way to log in with another provider.
