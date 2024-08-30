Anime Royale Codes – Do They Exist? (August 2024)

On the hunt for Anime Royale codes? Well, you aren’t the only one. This much-anticipated Roblox game has well-known devs like Yakrus working on it, which has helped to make it one of the most hyped experiences on the platform. Let’s take a look at whether there are any codes yet, and how they’ll work upon release.

All Anime Royale Codes

Anime Royale Codes (Working)

No active codes.

Anime Royale Codes (Expired)

STRESSTEST!

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Royale

At the time of writing, you can’t redeem Anime Royale codes because the game has not released. There have been several stress tests and closed play sessions since it was first announced in 2021, but a public release has yet to happen. The game is currently in early access for those that boost the game’s Roblox group, but this hasn’t yet correlated to a proper launch.

As such, our instructions below are our estimate of how to redeem Anime Royale codes, based on how other games work.

Load into Anime Royale from the Roblox game page.

Once you’ve spawned in the lobby, press the Twitter bird icon to bring up the Codes menu.

Paste in a code from our list and hit the Redeem button.

Check the ensuing pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Anime Royale Codes?

For now, you’ll want to keep tabs on the Anime Royale Roblox group for news on any codes. As soon as the game exits early access, you’ll notice either from a callout in that group or by seeing the game page actually go live.

Until then, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back each time you play Anime Royale – once it launches, that is. We’ll do the busywork and look for codes, adding new ones to our list and taking out those that are no longer active.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to use has been taken out of rotation by the devs. There were some codes in the game during one of its previous playtests, but all codes from that iteration of Anime Royale have since expired.

Other than that, you’ll want to make sure you’re inputting each code exactly as you see it on our list. Roblox codes are often case-sensitive and contain special characters and numbers, with even the slightest typo preventing it from working. As such, it’s probably easier to just copy-paste codes from our list.

That’s everything we know about Anime Royale codes so far! For more Roblox, check out our Special Anime Defense tier list, Five Nights TD tier list, and Anime Tower Defense tier list. We’ve also got a Multiverse Tower Defense tier list, Blade Ball trade value list, and the Type Soul Trello link.

