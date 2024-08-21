Anime Tower Defense (ATD) Tier List (August 2024)

The pull rates in ATD are simply abysmal, and rolling 150 times just to get one mythic is something we all have experienced. Therefore, it’s crucial that you spend your summons wisely. To help you do just that, here is our definitive tier list of all units in Anime Tower Defense.

Anime Tower Defense Unit Tier List

S+ Tier Anime Tower Defense Units

Shinobi (6 Tails) — 6-Tails is full AoE when upgraded fully, and it has excellent damage, range, and SPA. It’s the strongest unit in ATD right now, together with the other two secrets.

— 6-Tails is full AoE when upgraded fully, and it has excellent damage, range, and SPA. It’s the strongest unit in ATD right now, together with the other two secrets. Red Knight — Red Knight is full AoE with all-around very good stats. However, he has a slightly lower range than 6-Tails.

— Red Knight is full AoE with all-around very good stats. However, he has a slightly lower range than 6-Tails. Ant King — Ant King has the highest base damage of all secrets, but his other stats are slightly lower. Still, his performance is basically the same as the other two.

— Ant King has the highest base damage of all secrets, but his other stats are slightly lower. Still, his performance is basically the same as the other two. Cursedking — Cursedking is one of the best mythic units in the game right now. He is full AoE when fully upgraded, and he applies bleeding and has really good damage and range. Plus, his long SPA is compensated by the fact that his skill channels for several seconds.

— Cursedking is one of the best mythic units in the game right now. He is full AoE when fully upgraded, and he applies bleeding and has really good damage and range. Plus, his long SPA is compensated by the fact that his skill channels for several seconds. Berserker (Evo) — Evolved Berserker is similar to Cursedking as he also has bleed and full AoE. However, his stats are a bit higher overall, making him arguably the best mythic right now.

S Tier Anime Tower Defense Units

Moonslayer — Moonslayer has one of the lowest SPAs in the game. Plus, his range and base damage aren’t too shabby, either. However, he only has line AoE, which makes him a bit worse than other top-tier mythics.

— Moonslayer has one of the lowest SPAs in the game. Plus, his range and base damage aren’t too shabby, either. However, he only has line AoE, which makes him a bit worse than other top-tier mythics. Crimsonfist — Crimsonfist is very similar to Berserker (Evo) and Cursedking, though he doesn’t have bleed. Plus, his other stats are all a tiny bit worse.

— Crimsonfist is very similar to Berserker (Evo) and Cursedking, though he doesn’t have bleed. Plus, his other stats are all a tiny bit worse. Sky Flame (Evo) — Sky Flame (Evo) fires a huge line AoE attack when maxed out, which lasts for several seconds and damages enemies continuously.

— Sky Flame (Evo) fires a huge line AoE attack when maxed out, which lasts for several seconds and damages enemies continuously. Psychowave — Psychowave is basically Crimsonfist, though he has a longer range and lower DPS. He is very good overall, though not among the best mythics.

— Psychowave is basically Crimsonfist, though he has a longer range and lower DPS. He is very good overall, though not among the best mythics. Shinobi (4 Tails) — Shinobi (4 Tails) is the evolution of legendary Shinobi. It has a big AoE attack and a combination of high-range, long-range, and low SPA. However, because it can attack only a few enemies at a time, it is outperformed by other mythics in many scenarios.

— Shinobi (4 Tails) is the evolution of legendary Shinobi. It has a big AoE attack and a combination of high-range, long-range, and low SPA. However, because it can attack only a few enemies at a time, it is outperformed by other mythics in many scenarios. Stretchy (Awk) — Stretchy (Awk) has one of the longest ranges in the game, which compensates for his lack of raw DPS. He is pretty good, but getting this evolution shouldn’t be your priority.

— Stretchy (Awk) has one of the longest ranges in the game, which compensates for his lack of raw DPS. He is pretty good, but getting this evolution shouldn’t be your priority. Forest Keeper — Forest Keeper is currently the only farm unit in Anime Tower Defense and a top-tier pick for any squad. She isn’t really needed on Infinite, as you’ll have plenty of money for upgrades there.

A Tier Anime Tower Defense Units

Sky Flame — Non-evo Sky Flame is pretty underwhelming but still better than all legendaries. Still, you’ll need him because of his top-tier evolution.

— Non-evo Sky Flame is pretty underwhelming but still better than all legendaries. Still, you’ll need him because of his top-tier evolution. Berserker — Berserker is similar to Sky Flame, much worse than his evolution. He doesn’t have full AoE, and his overall stats make him hardly viable compared to other mythics.

— Berserker is similar to Sky Flame, much worse than his evolution. He doesn’t have full AoE, and his overall stats make him hardly viable compared to other mythics. Tengan — Tengan is the only hill unit in ATD right now. He needs just a few upgrades to really start working, making him perfect for Story.

— Tengan is the only hill unit in ATD right now. He needs just a few upgrades to really start working, making him perfect for Story. Stretchy (Sailor) — Stretchy (Sailor) has a long line AoE when maxed out and overall good stats. The only downside is his somewhat high SPA.

— Stretchy (Sailor) has a long line AoE when maxed out and overall good stats. The only downside is his somewhat high SPA. Shinobi — Shinobi is one of, if not the best, legendary unit in the game right now. He has very low SPA, excellent range, and high base damage. Plus, getting his evolutions is a must.

— Shinobi is one of, if not the best, legendary unit in the game right now. He has very low SPA, excellent range, and high base damage. Plus, getting his evolutions is a must. Battlefrenzy — Battlefrenzy is among the best starters in the game because he has full AoE on placement and excellent stats. He can basically clear the whole Story alone. However, he isn’t as good on Infinite as other units.

— Battlefrenzy is among the best starters in the game because he has full AoE on placement and excellent stats. He can basically clear the whole Story alone. However, he isn’t as good on Infinite as other units. Cursedace — Cursedface has an extremely good range and an attack that channels, making his high SPA irrelevant. He is just really strong for an epic unit overall.

— Cursedface has an extremely good range and an attack that channels, making his high SPA irrelevant. He is just really strong for an epic unit overall. Serpentfang — Serpentfang is a poor man’s Battlefrenzy. He starts out full AoE and has solid stats, making him a perfect starter. His upgrades are also cheaper.

B Tier Anime Tower Defense Units

Qi Master — Even though Qi Master is pretty solid when fully upgraded, he is a massive liability on placement. His attack is bugged out, and it doesn’t deal damage consistently. For Infinite, though, he is easily A-tier.

— Even though Qi Master is pretty solid when fully upgraded, he is a massive liability on placement. His attack is bugged out, and it doesn’t deal damage consistently. For Infinite, though, he is easily A-tier. Swordmaster — Asta has pretty good range, damage, and SPA, but not as good as that of other legendaries.

— Asta has pretty good range, damage, and SPA, but not as good as that of other legendaries. Shadowbolt — Shadowbolt has a long-range line AoE attack with low SPA when fully upgraded. He is pretty good as a starter.

— Shadowbolt has a long-range line AoE attack with low SPA when fully upgraded. He is pretty good as a starter. Veggie — Veggie is really only good when you fully upgrade him. Up until that point, it will seem as if he isn’t even on the map.

— Veggie is really only good when you fully upgrade him. Up until that point, it will seem as if he isn’t even on the map. Stretchy — Stretchy has low range and damage, but his extremely good SPA makes up for it. Plus, you’ll need to get him for one portal and the Stretchy (Awk) evolution.

— Stretchy has low range and damage, but his extremely good SPA makes up for it. Plus, you’ll need to get him for one portal and the Stretchy (Awk) evolution. Gale — Gale is the best slow unit in Anime Tower Defense right now. Both his cone and AoE attacks are useful, and you don’t even need to upgrade him to see his impact.

— Gale is the best slow unit in Anime Tower Defense right now. Both his cone and AoE attacks are useful, and you don’t even need to upgrade him to see his impact. Ice Bender — Ice Bender slows enemies and has pretty solid DPS for a rare. If you have no other slow unit, use her.

C Tier Anime Tower Defense Units

Buddha — Buddha is arguably the weakest of all epics. He has good range, but the lack of DPS is just killing him.

— Buddha is arguably the weakest of all epics. He has good range, but the lack of DPS is just killing him. Dragon Slayer — Dragon Slayer has nine upgrades, but they are so expensive, and the end result is so underwhelming. He is basically bait for anyone who hasn’t really tested him out.

— Dragon Slayer has nine upgrades, but they are so expensive, and the end result is so underwhelming. He is basically bait for anyone who hasn’t really tested him out. Electroslash — Electroslash is one of the best early-game units. She is cheap to upgrade and has full AoE with solid DPS when maxed out. However, she isn’t good for anything but the story.

— Electroslash is one of the best early-game units. She is cheap to upgrade and has full AoE with solid DPS when maxed out. However, she isn’t good for anything but the story. Yusso — Yusso has okayish stats, but that’s it. He is just barely better than Blademaster and the like.

— Yusso has okayish stats, but that’s it. He is just barely better than Blademaster and the like. Annie — Annie is the only hybrid in ATD right now. She has a pretty respectable DPS and a solid AoE radius. DPS-wise, she might even be the best of all rare units.

D Tier Anime Tower Defense Units

Lightning Wielder — Lightning Wielder’s overall bad DPS and low range make him a liability on every squad.

— Lightning Wielder’s overall bad DPS and low range make him a liability on every squad. Lightspeed — Lightspeed’s only redeeming quality is cheap placement and upgrades. Besides that, he is virtually useless.

— Lightspeed’s only redeeming quality is cheap placement and upgrades. Besides that, he is virtually useless. Blademaster — Blademaster has possibly the lowest DPS of all units in ATD. Use him only if you have absolutely nothing else.

That does it for our Anime Tower Defense (ATD) tier list. To learn what is meta in other TD experiences, including Anime Defenders, Five Nights TD, and Anime Odyssey, be sure to check out the Roblox section on our website. There, you’ll also find codes that will help you roll for the most OP units. Neat, right?

