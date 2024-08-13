Anime Tower Defense Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 13, 2024 We found codes!

There are many ways you can earn currency in ATD, most notably by completing quests and beating stages. However, there are also some free methods you can exploit. Here is everything you need to know about Anime Tower Defense codes and how to claim them in the game.

All Active Anime Tower Defense Codes

THXFORLIKES100 : 500 Gems (New)

: 500 Gems RELEASE: 500 Gems (New)

Expired Anime Tower Defense Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Tower Defense

Open Anime Tower Defense on Roblox. Open the Shop on the left. Scroll down or click on Codes at the top of the Shop menu. Type your code into the input field. Click Redeem to claim the code and get the freebies.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Codes for ATD are often long, mixing letters and numbers, making them hard to spell. So, if you’re typing the codes out instead of copy-pasting them, the first thing you should do is double-check your spelling.

Now, if you’re positive that your spelling is fine, you should then check whether the code you tried was already redeemed on your account or even expired. If one of those two applies, then there is, unfortunately, nothing you can do but move on to the next code.

How to Get More Anime Tower Defense Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then the only place you need to visit is the ATD Discord server. It hosts all the most important information regarding the game, such as patch notes, unit information, banner information, and, most importantly, codes.

However, know that we check that server frequently and that you might just be wasting your time. So, if you want the most up-to-date list without having to invest much effort and, more importantly, without getting unwanted notifications, bookmark this post instead.

Anyway, that does it for our list of codes for Anime Tower Defense. Also, if you’re looking for codes for some other popular titles, such as Anime Defenders, Five Nights TD, or Pixel Tower Defense, visit the Roblox section on our website and you’ll find them.

