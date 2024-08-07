Pixel Tower Defense Codes – Update 1 (August 2024)

Updated: August 7, 2024 We found codes!

Pixel TD is one of the few TD experiences where you can actually see some unique characters. However, if you don’t use all the free currency the game gives you, you’ll need days of grinding just to get a single OP unit. Now, we’re gonna make that a bit easier for you by collecting all the codes for Pixel Tower Defense in one place. Check them out in the list below.

All Active Pixel Tower Defense Codes

10KMembers : 1,000 Coins, Lucky Boost (New)

: 1,000 Coins, Lucky Boost 100kvisits : 800 Coins, 25 Diamonds (New)

: 800 Coins, 25 Diamonds update1: 600 Coins, 25 Diamonds, Lucky Boost (New)

Expired Pixel Tower Defense Codes

5KMembers

50KVisits

2.5KMembers

25KVisits

1kmembers!

10KVisits

500members!

100members!

Release

How to Redeem Codes in Pixel Tower Defense

Open Pixel Tower Defense on Roblox. Click on Codes on the left. Type your code into the input field. Hit Enter/Send to redeem the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

If one of the codes you tried to claim in Pixel Tower Defense isn’t working and you typed it out instead of copy-pasting it, chances are that it’s due to a spelling mistake. That’s because codes for this game are often long, mixing letters, numbers, and special characters.

There is also a possibility that the code you used has already been claimed on your account. You’ll know that’s the case if you get a red notification saying, “Code Already Redeemed!”

Lastly, it could just be that the code is expired, which happens often as the developers never announce when they disable a certain code.

How to Get More Pixel Tower Defense Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, then you should narrow down your search to the Pixel TD Discord server and the NXT Studios Roblox group. Both contain not only codes but also information regarding updates, events, giveaways, and other useful stuff.

Well, that does it for our list of codes for Pixel TD. If you found this post helpful and want to stay up-to-date, make sure to bookmark it and revisit it once in a while. Also, If you need codes for other titles, such as Anime Elites Squad, Night Sea, or Dragon Ball RNG, you’ll find them in the Roblox section on our website.

