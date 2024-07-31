Anime Elites Squad Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 31, 2024 We found some codes!

Anime Elites Squad is one of the very few Roblox experiences that can make you feel like you’re playing an actual gacha game. That probably has to do with extensive monetization. However, you can get some stuff for free as well. Here is everything you need to know about Anime Elites Squad codes, including steps on how to claim them in-game.

All Active Anime Elites Squad Codes

SAWGROUP : 300 Gold (New)

: 300 Gold EATEST: 300 Gold (New)

Expired Anime Elites Squad Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Elites Squad

Open Anime Elites Squad on Roblox. Click on the Settings (cog wheel icon) button in the top right corner. Type your code into the input field at the bottom. Press OK to redeem the code.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

If one of the codes you tried to redeem isn’t working, then it’s most probably due to bad spelling, but that’s unless you copy-pasted them, of course. It could also be that the code has already been claimed on your account or expired, in which case you’ll get a pop-up telling you the exact reason.

How to Get More Anime Elites Squad Codes

For now, the only reliable source of new codes is the game’s Roblox page. There is also the NoExt Discord server, but it’s fairly outdated, and the chances of finding new codes there are very low. So, unless you plan to check the store page frequently and keep track of all available codes on your own, it’s best you bookmark this post instead and take advantage of the fact that we do that already.

