Anime Odyssey Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 25, 2024

Anime Odysses is one of the best TD Roblox experiences you’ll ever get to play. However, you’ll sometimes be spamming nothing but Infinite mode for days trying to collect gems. Now, there is another way of getting gems in the game that doesn’t require as much effort: Anime Odyssey codes. We’ve listed them all below, so check’em out.

All Active Anime Odyssey Codes

LASTUPDATE : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems SUBTOLXG : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOREYCAJU : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOYUKATANSENPAI : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOREXONJUMO : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTONOTSHURO : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOMARTIMERT : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOECLIPSGOD : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOCONGARD : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SUBTOSYNJAR : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems SORRYFORTHEBUGS!: 500 Gems

Expired Anime Odyssey Codes

JULY4TH

FREAKYODYSSEY

EARLYACCESS

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Odyssey

Image Source: Mera Odyssey via Twinfinite

Open Anime Odyssey on Roblox. Find the Codes statue close to the spawn (inner ring of the map). Type your code into the input field. Press Redeem to claim the codes and get the free loot.

What if a Code Isn’t Working?

Codes for this experience aren’t case-sensitive, though they can still be hard to spell because they are often long. So, double-check for spelling errors before hitting Redeem again. Also, it could just be that the code you tried to use has already been claimed on your account. Check the on-screen alerts for that.

How to Get More Anime Odyssey Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then there are really only two places you need to check out: the AO Discord server and the AO Wiki. Both have designated code sections, though they aren’t really always up-to-date.

That does it for our list of codes for Anime Odyssey and how to claim them in-game. To get more codes and also learn what units are the best in this and other TD experiences, make sure to visit the Roblox section on our website.

Also, if you get bored of Anime Odyssey and want to try something different, I recommend you check out Anime Guardians. It’s a fairly new experience that gets constant updates and doesn’t require you to spend dozens of hours a week in-game to progress.

