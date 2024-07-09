Anime Guardians Tier List – All Units Ranked (July 2024)

Whether you’re a new or a veteran AG player, you’ll definitely be wondering what the meta is right now. Well, we’ve tested all the units in the game, ranking them from best to worst. Scroll down to see the results in our ultimate Anime Guardians tier list.

Anime Guardians Units Tier List

S Tier Anime Guardians Units

Sung — Sung Jinwoo is a high-DPS summon unit and the only secret with an evolution right now. He is simply a must if you want to go as deep as possible on infinite.

— Sung Jinwoo is a high-DPS summon unit and the only secret with an evolution right now. He is simply a must if you want to go as deep as possible on infinite. Ichongo (Bankai) — Bankai Ichigo is basically an upgraded version of epic Ichigo. Both of his evolutions are amazing, and he is one of the few mythics you absolutely must roll for when he is on the banner.

— Bankai Ichigo is basically an upgraded version of epic Ichigo. Both of his evolutions are amazing, and he is one of the few mythics you absolutely must roll for when he is on the banner. Bolm — Bulma is Osto on steroids. She is the best farm unit currently in the game, and you’ll need her to get those high scores.

— Bulma is Osto on steroids. She is the best farm unit currently in the game, and you’ll need her to get those high scores. Aozort — Aizen is one of the best mythics right now. He can stun enemies, which provides your other towers with more time to DPS.

A Tier Anime Guardians Units

Kafla — Kafka has an almost map-wide multi-hit AoE attack. He is great for killing weak mobs, but same as Satalan, he still doesn’t have an evolution.

— Kafka has an almost map-wide multi-hit AoE attack. He is great for killing weak mobs, but same as Satalan, he still doesn’t have an evolution. Satalan — Satalan has a high damage-low cooldown AoE attack. However, she still doesn’t have an evolution, making it hard to place her in the same tier as Sung Jinwoo.

— Satalan has a high damage-low cooldown AoE attack. However, she still doesn’t have an evolution, making it hard to place her in the same tier as Sung Jinwoo.

Fleeren — Frieren might be the best hill unit in Anime Guardians. Her damage is amazing, and she can hit flying units on spawn.

— Frieren might be the best hill unit in Anime Guardians. Her damage is amazing, and she can hit flying units on spawn. Alon (Phase1) — Alon has a huge AoE attack with a very big range. He can cover the whole map in some stages. However, the high CD on his skill cripples him.

— Alon has a huge AoE attack with a very big range. He can cover the whole map in some stages. However, the high CD on his skill cripples him. Emilian — Emilia can slow down, and she is full AoE when upgraded. She is a really solid starter overall.

B Tier Anime Guardians Units

Osto — Osto is a farm unit that can work on only upgrade two. He’ll help you accelerate your upgrades and clear harder story missions a bit easier.

— Osto is a farm unit that can work on only upgrade two. He’ll help you accelerate your upgrades and clear harder story missions a bit easier. Rom — For some reason, Rem is almost always on the banner despite her being one of the worst mythics in the game. Both the range and the damage on her AoE skill are just too low.

— For some reason, Rem is almost always on the banner despite her being one of the worst mythics in the game. Both the range and the damage on her AoE skill are just too low. Miwalk — Mihawk can hit flying units when upgraded, which is useful if you don’t have a hill unit at all. He is a low-cost, low-dps unit you can use in the early waves. However, I wouldn’t use him on infinite.

— Mihawk can hit flying units when upgraded, which is useful if you don’t have a hill unit at all. He is a low-cost, low-dps unit you can use in the early waves. However, I wouldn’t use him on infinite. Mish — Mish is as bad as Rem. His low AoE, low DPS, and lack of evolution are simply cripling.

— Mish is as bad as Rem. His low AoE, low DPS, and lack of evolution are simply cripling. Beauty — Beauty is one of the very few hill units in Anime Guardians. You’ll need her to deal with flying enemies, but besides that, she isn’t that great.

C Tier Anime Guardians Units

Natshi — Natshi is a hill version of Kilu with more range. However, he has a longer cooldown and lower DPS.

— Natshi is a hill version of Kilu with more range. However, he has a longer cooldown and lower DPS. Ichongo — Ichigo is an epic with full AoE and a solid DPS. He is the best starter you can use in Anime Guardians.

— Ichigo is an epic with full AoE and a solid DPS. He is the best starter you can use in Anime Guardians. Kilu — Killua is the best starter rare unit. He has a high-damage attack with massive AoE when fully upgraded. Plus, it has a low cooldown. He can solo carry you, really.

D Tier Anime Guardians Units

Subaro — Subaro is a single-target DPS that can attack in quick succession. However, his DPS is plain garbage.

That does it for our Anime Guardians tier list.

