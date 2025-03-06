Subterra Codes (March 2025) [Beta]

Updated: March 6, 2025 We added new codes!

Minecraft and Terraria are two of the greatest sandbox mining games out there. Put the two together, and you’ve got yourself an absolute GOAT contender! Before descending into the shafts in search of precious metals, you will need to gear up. Grab some Subterra codes and head to the blacksmith!

All Subterra Codes List

Working Subterra Codes

180FAVS : 1200 Gold and 400 Chrono Shards (New)

: 1200 Gold and 400 Chrono Shards ERRORED : 500 Gold and 280 Chrono Shards

: 500 Gold and 280 Chrono Shards RELEASE: 500 Gold, 140 Chrono Shards and Double EXP (1 hour)

Expired Subterra Codes

There are currently no expired Subterra codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Subterra

Once you’ve grabbed a few Subterra codes, follow the steps below to redeem them:

Launch Subterra on Roblox. Enter the Codes circle (1). Type in an active code into the Enter Code text field (2). Click the Claim Code button (3) to redeem your rewards.

