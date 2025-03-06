Forgot password
Subterra
Image via Polyworks Studio
Subterra Codes (March 2025) [Beta]

I'm digging a hole, diggy, diggy hole!
Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Published: Mar 6, 2025 08:40 am

Updated: March 6, 2025

We added new codes!

Minecraft and Terraria are two of the greatest sandbox mining games out there. Put the two together, and you’ve got yourself an absolute GOAT contender! Before descending into the shafts in search of precious metals, you will need to gear up. Grab some Subterra codes and head to the blacksmith!

All Subterra Codes List

Working Subterra Codes

  • 180FAVS: 1200 Gold and 400 Chrono Shards (New)
  • ERRORED: 500 Gold and 280 Chrono Shards
  • RELEASE: 500 Gold, 140 Chrono Shards and Double EXP (1 hour)

Expired Subterra Codes

  • There are currently no expired Subterra codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Subterra

Once you’ve grabbed a few Subterra codes, follow the steps below to redeem them:

  • Subterra Codes circle
    Image by Twinfinite
  • Subterra code redemption window
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Subterra on Roblox.
  2. Enter the Codes circle (1).
  3. Type in an active code into the Enter Code text field (2).
  4. Click the Claim Code button (3) to redeem your rewards.

If you want to collect more freebies in other Roblox experiences, browse through the rest of our enormous Roblox Codes section.

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.