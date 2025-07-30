Type Soul Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 30, 2025
We looked for new codes!
The much-beloved Bleach-inspired Roblox RPG adventure is finally making its way back onto the platform properly, bringing back its strongest suits—the content-rich campaigns and ruthless battles. All that you need now are Type Soul codes to help you survive and triumph over your enemies.
Working Type Soul Codes
- There are no active Type Soul codes right now.
Expired Type Soul Codes
- 8by2typejole
- mahoragathosewhoknow
- whodathuh
- whocareswhatthenameis
- spendingthanksgivingontype
- ohioframesperskibidi
- wasitworthit
- youaremyspecialbuddy
- no1amupdate
- miniupdatewowawesome
- gutteddodgevariantgobrrr
- ezcodeforconsole
- quickcodeforcodesocodeyescodehowcodewithcode
- whenwedance
- whatwillyoudoaboutthesecondone
- hotfixandhottakis
- reallycoolcodehaha
- yessirupdatetime
- mythoughtsonthislater
- oopswandenexploded
- youcanrollraresnow
- letsget500mmore
- noreallythanksfor500m
- 500mvisitsthankyou
- thosewhoknowmango
- ohsnapwaitsnapignis
- weekendgiftorsomething
- sozforbrick
- 700kwoahthanks
- higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswellAGAINTWICE
- newrankedrewards3
- higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswell
- tamaonetwothreefour
- nosrepphakudarework
- avaricecascade
- guesswhosback
- tamapackageone
- sozformobile
- newrankedrewards2
- royalisverycool
- newrankedrewards
- wednesdaypatchesmoreplz
- whoops
- lockinseason
- redeem72024
- tamataisentwo
- tamasuigetsu
- pointsplease
- lateupdatesareannoying
- stefan10kfollowers
- rankedplswork
- sorrybugs
- imsorry
- 1kcristi
- teleportswentdown
- anextracode
- mediarip://souls
- leafystray
- weloveeduardo
- tamaforyoutamaforall
- mre10kfollowers
- meditation
- vultures
- itstypesoulfriday
- helpeduardosmentalsanity
- wereached400mvisits
- apologycode
- classicat600amsaidcodeperoxidedidmygloriouskingdirty
- cowoesorry
- angrycanadian
- cowoenuovaentvari
- joshnosreppcristi
- explodeincident
- higuys
- tamastrikesagain
- oops
- mreessay
- qkidoexpansion
- oopscybers
- myrobloxkeepscrashinghelp
- 350mvisitsalright
- 200klikeswoah
- idontdotheseoften
- bararaqgbincident
- codeforvoonithestrongestsoulispeak
- reallycooloriginalcodename
- newbosseswow
- youdidntexpectheretobeasecondonedidyou
- doomaroomeneverexisted
- blazblueincident
- sorryhopethishelps
- whereiskendoweapondude
- latenightbruh
- 300mvisits
- whatdoesheevendo
- tama62121
- nuovarandomcode
- entvari10k
- windwake
- tamarandomcode
- timetravellermistake
- thegreattypesoultrellolieisrealtyfor10kbtw
- therewasnotruebankaiinthefirstplace
- thisisnotsigma
- gokuvsvegetasupersaiyanrapbattlebegin
- ermwhatthetypesoul
- yurrrrlistenman
- thereisnosuchthing
- tweakinpostupdate
- hellopiety
- thatoneguyinvcaskedmeforthisonesoblamehim
- lightningshunkoaftertwoyearslol
- imnotnamingitthat
- hqrsepowered
- 500kdiscmemberswoo
- arrogantecristi5k
- threatneutralized
- quincynerfagainleaveourracealonedude
- 7staredwardnewgate
- allaccordingtocake
- codethatsenkumadecuzhesmakingsomethingtakethisgiftbecauseitsjustasimpleupdate
- petgod101
- code1
- setrohadtoguesswhatthiscodewasnamed
- jayomalawfirm
- cursedgearruinsfriendships
- senkuwascloudkageinjoedame
- hakudanerfafter1000years
- theresahiddennpcsomewhere
- cyberpoint
- brovisitedhisfriends
- setroboominda
- davehashit10kwow
- tamaverified
- phase1
- canyourecmeintodemonhunter
- johnbooming
- gulliblelol
- 100mlikes
- afkworld
- robotcowoe
- soulianstreak
- pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid
- kamehamehax3
- ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking
- luisvonmarco
- balancedbalance
- supasta
- nuovaprimadon
- johnbooming
- cowoe10k
- sorryfortheinconvenienceee
- eduardobrg10k
- khaotic10k
- drakos10k
- nuova10k
- devilgene
- badquincy
- sundayupdate
- sorry4ranked3
- quickshutdown
- rankedmidseason
- bloodedged
- ohwowcool
- nuovalovesquincy
- spiritgun
- happyeaster
- tamaiscool
- mainmenufixes
- watermelon
- sorryforthat
- midtermsover
- contentcoming
- haveagoodday
- slowpace
- thehonoredone
- triplethreat
- apologyforlate
- middayfixes
- 100kfavourites
- segundanextupdate
- fixedoldcode
- eumorningupdate
- latenightupdate
- updatecomingsoon
- 3shikaireroll
- 80klikes
- newgame
- shutdownsrry
- 55klikes
- tyforfollows
- 35klikes
- 20klikes
- 10klikes
- sorryforshutdown
- 100kfavourites
How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul
As the game’s release is just around the corner, we can’t provide you with the exact information on how to redeem your Type Soul codes just yet. If it’s similar to previous iterations of the game, it’ll be accessible via a giftbox icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Since the game is being revamped, we suggest you bookmark this article and come back when the title is out, as we’ll have all the essential information about what the code redemption system looks like and what free goodies you can collect, waiting for you right here.
Type Soul Trello and Wiki Links
Regardless of whether you’re new to the game’s world or you’ve already played several of its iterations, you can check out the Type Soul Trello board and the Type Soul Wiki page for all the essential information about this gripping experience. This includes the existing races, skill trees, locations, weapons, accessories, and so much more.
For many more anime-inspired and other fantastic Roblox titles, check out our Roblox Codes section and collect all the free rewards right now!
Published: Jul 30, 2025 04:06 am