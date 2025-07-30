Type Soul Codes (July 2025)

Updated: July 30, 2025 We looked for new codes!

The much-beloved Bleach-inspired Roblox RPG adventure is finally making its way back onto the platform properly, bringing back its strongest suits—the content-rich campaigns and ruthless battles. All that you need now are Type Soul codes to help you survive and triumph over your enemies.

Working Type Soul Codes

There are no active Type Soul codes right now.

Expired Type Soul Codes

8by2typejole

mahoragathosewhoknow

whodathuh

whocareswhatthenameis

spendingthanksgivingontype

ohioframesperskibidi

wasitworthit

youaremyspecialbuddy

no1amupdate

miniupdatewowawesome

gutteddodgevariantgobrrr

ezcodeforconsole

quickcodeforcodesocodeyescodehowcodewithcode

whenwedance

whatwillyoudoaboutthesecondone

hotfixandhottakis

reallycoolcodehaha

yessirupdatetime

mythoughtsonthislater

oopswandenexploded

youcanrollraresnow

letsget500mmore

noreallythanksfor500m

500mvisitsthankyou

thosewhoknowmango

ohsnapwaitsnapignis

weekendgiftorsomething

sozforbrick

700kwoahthanks

higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswellAGAINTWICE

newrankedrewards3

higuysdanielhereiaddedacodefrompadocforafriskerwithidkspecialfriskeraswell

tamaonetwothreefour

nosrepphakudarework

avaricecascade

guesswhosback

tamapackageone

sozformobile

newrankedrewards2

royalisverycool

newrankedrewards

wednesdaypatchesmoreplz

whoops

lockinseason

redeem72024

tamataisentwo

tamasuigetsu

pointsplease

lateupdatesareannoying

stefan10kfollowers

rankedplswork

sorrybugs

imsorry

1kcristi

teleportswentdown

anextracode

mediarip://souls

leafystray

weloveeduardo

tamaforyoutamaforall

mre10kfollowers

meditation

vultures

itstypesoulfriday

helpeduardosmentalsanity

wereached400mvisits

apologycode

classicat600amsaidcodeperoxidedidmygloriouskingdirty

cowoesorry

angrycanadian

cowoenuovaentvari

joshnosreppcristi

explodeincident

higuys

tamastrikesagain

oops

mreessay

qkidoexpansion

oopscybers

myrobloxkeepscrashinghelp

350mvisitsalright

200klikeswoah

idontdotheseoften

bararaqgbincident

codeforvoonithestrongestsoulispeak

reallycooloriginalcodename

newbosseswow

youdidntexpectheretobeasecondonedidyou

doomaroomeneverexisted

blazblueincident

sorryhopethishelps

whereiskendoweapondude

latenightbruh

300mvisits

whatdoesheevendo

tama62121

nuovarandomcode

entvari10k

windwake

tamarandomcode

timetravellermistake

thegreattypesoultrellolieisrealtyfor10kbtw

therewasnotruebankaiinthefirstplace

thisisnotsigma

gokuvsvegetasupersaiyanrapbattlebegin

ermwhatthetypesoul

yurrrrlistenman

thereisnosuchthing

tweakinpostupdate

hellopiety

thatoneguyinvcaskedmeforthisonesoblamehim

lightningshunkoaftertwoyearslol

imnotnamingitthat

hqrsepowered

500kdiscmemberswoo

arrogantecristi5k

threatneutralized

quincynerfagainleaveourracealonedude

7staredwardnewgate

allaccordingtocake

codethatsenkumadecuzhesmakingsomethingtakethisgiftbecauseitsjustasimpleupdate

petgod101

code1

setrohadtoguesswhatthiscodewasnamed

jayomalawfirm

cursedgearruinsfriendships

senkuwascloudkageinjoedame

hakudanerfafter1000years

theresahiddennpcsomewhere

cyberpoint

brovisitedhisfriends

setroboominda

davehashit10kwow

tamaverified

phase1

canyourecmeintodemonhunter

johnbooming

gulliblelol

100mlikes

afkworld

robotcowoe

soulianstreak

pleasegivemererollscodesimliterallystarvingoverhereimstuckwithacid

kamehamehax3

ididntgetopenedupiliterallyjustgottiredofblocking

luisvonmarco

balancedbalance

supasta

nuovaprimadon

johnbooming

cowoe10k

sorryfortheinconvenienceee

eduardobrg10k

khaotic10k

drakos10k

nuova10k

devilgene

badquincy

sundayupdate

sorry4ranked3

quickshutdown

rankedmidseason

bloodedged

ohwowcool

nuovalovesquincy

spiritgun

happyeaster

tamaiscool

mainmenufixes

watermelon

sorryforthat

midtermsover

contentcoming

haveagoodday

slowpace

thehonoredone

triplethreat

apologyforlate

middayfixes

100kfavourites

segundanextupdate

fixedoldcode

eumorningupdate

latenightupdate

updatecomingsoon

3shikaireroll

80klikes

newgame

shutdownsrry

55klikes

tyforfollows

35klikes

20klikes

10klikes

sorryforshutdown

100kfavourites

How to Redeem Codes in Type Soul

As the game’s release is just around the corner, we can’t provide you with the exact information on how to redeem your Type Soul codes just yet. If it’s similar to previous iterations of the game, it’ll be accessible via a giftbox icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Since the game is being revamped, we suggest you bookmark this article and come back when the title is out, as we’ll have all the essential information about what the code redemption system looks like and what free goodies you can collect, waiting for you right here.

Regardless of whether you’re new to the game’s world or you’ve already played several of its iterations, you can check out the Type Soul Trello board and the Type Soul Wiki page for all the essential information about this gripping experience. This includes the existing races, skill trees, locations, weapons, accessories, and so much more.

For many more anime-inspired and other fantastic Roblox titles, check out our Roblox Codes section and collect all the free rewards right now!

