Z Universe Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 29, 2026 Added new codes!

Jump straight into an open-world sandbox RPG inspired by Dragon Ball, where fast-paced combat, transformations, and limitless exploration let you forge your own path as a rising warrior. Use Z Universe codes to get free spins and fine-tune your mighty character.

All Z Universe Codes List

Active Z Universe Codes

TYSM4200LIKES! : Spins

: Spins 100 Likes! : Spins

: Spins RankedInTopPaidAccess? : Spins

: Spins Open Pre-Alpha!: Spins

Expired Z Universe Codes

There are currently no expired Z Universe codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Z Universe

Follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Z Universe codes:

Launch Z Universe in Roblox. Start a new game and find the code section in the bottom-left corner. Input a working code into the Enter Code Here field. Press Redeem to claim your free goodies.

Z Universe Trello Link

To properly prepare for all the adventures that await, you should check out the Z Universe Trello board. Here, you can read all about the game’s mechanics, races, forms, combat, and much, much more.

