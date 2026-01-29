Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Z Universe promo art.
Image via Ex-co.
Category:
Codes

Z Universe Codes (January 2026)

I'm just Saiyan, you could really use these Z Universe codes!
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev

Updated: Jan 29, 2026 03:45 am

Updated: January 29, 2026

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Jump straight into an open-world sandbox RPG inspired by Dragon Ball, where fast-paced combat, transformations, and limitless exploration let you forge your own path as a rising warrior. Use Z Universe codes to get free spins and fine-tune your mighty character.

All Z Universe Codes List

Active Z Universe Codes

  • TYSM4200LIKES!: Spins
  • 100 Likes!: Spins
  • RankedInTopPaidAccess?: Spins
  • Open Pre-Alpha!: Spins

Expired Z Universe Codes

  • There are currently no expired Z Universe codes.

Related: Dragon Ball Online Generations codes

How to Redeem Codes in Z Universe

Follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Z Universe codes:

How to redeem Z Universe codes.
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Z Universe in Roblox.
  2. Start a new game and find the code section in the bottom-left corner.
  3. Input a working code into the Enter Code Here field.
  4. Press Redeem to claim your free goodies.

To properly prepare for all the adventures that await, you should check out the Z Universe Trello board. Here, you can read all about the game’s mechanics, races, forms, combat, and much, much more.

You can find tons of freebies for many other games you love to play by visiting our extensive Roblox Codes section right now!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content
Author