Z Universe Codes (January 2026)

Updated: January 29, 2026
Added new codes!
Jump straight into an open-world sandbox RPG inspired by Dragon Ball, where fast-paced combat, transformations, and limitless exploration let you forge your own path as a rising warrior. Use Z Universe codes to get free spins and fine-tune your mighty character.
All Z Universe Codes List
Active Z Universe Codes
- TYSM4200LIKES!: Spins
- 100 Likes!: Spins
- RankedInTopPaidAccess?: Spins
- Open Pre-Alpha!: Spins
Expired Z Universe Codes
- There are currently no expired Z Universe codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Z Universe
Follow these steps to successfully redeem all your Z Universe codes:
- Launch Z Universe in Roblox.
- Start a new game and find the code section in the bottom-left corner.
- Input a working code into the Enter Code Here field.
- Press Redeem to claim your free goodies.
Z Universe Trello Link
To properly prepare for all the adventures that await, you should check out the Z Universe Trello board. Here, you can read all about the game’s mechanics, races, forms, combat, and much, much more.
Updated: Jan 29, 2026 03:45 am