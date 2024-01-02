ABA Private Server Codes (January 2024)

When entering the brawl-filled universe of Anime Battle Arena, you may stumble upon a roadblock of in-game purchases. We’re here to help with these paywalls by showing you all ABA private server codes to give you free access.

All Available Anime Battle Arena Private Server Codes

You can enter the following private server codes for ABA in Roblox:

bj39L4

21ZhYf

R9R5lj

iibikY

ZQb3H6

iiRQHd

2Q6ZI7

IY94fK

hlybie

J59eTb

QILg1c

55RyQ4

aYvJQ9

LkLgaG

ggR18T

xxJzfJ

Jv1fc6

kLzHhK

2Z4cYX

63gdKY

LJ5Gdg

f2df3k

Tjk461

RI65li

L5JvhZ

7LkJb7

g4L6iK

dJ5RiQ

Once you plug in the ABA private server codes, you’ll start a session alone or with other Roblox players. Those who have played standard runs will notice a significant difference with private servers, given that it can be less hectic through its relative decrease in player count.

If you’re lucky enough, you may gain access to VIP content, allowing you to determine the map, game mode, time limit, and respawn time. These exclusive Anime Battle Arena areas can be great for practice, no matter which avatar you choose.

The codes can be helpful for those looking to save money, as private servers can cost you 120 Robux through standard measures. You can try to obtain more by exploring the Anime Battle Arena Discord channel, which typically features them from other players.

How to Use ABA Private Server Codes

You can select the ‘Private Servers’ button in the main menu to enter a code in Roblox’s ABA. As a result, players will be taken to the new location immediately after.

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

If you haven’t been taken to the private server, you may need to check your string to ensure you’ve entered the correct one. Or, players can try another code for a better outcome.

The page also features an option to create your own server, costing 600 Robux. On top of that, elite players can participate in the Pro selection to fight through more advanced levels.

That covers everything you need to know about the ABA private server codes. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including all Jujutsu Chronicles codes.