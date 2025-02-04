Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes (February 2025) 

Updated Feb. 4, 2025: Searched for new codes
There are plenty of Super Saiyan forms, androids, and other alien species. However, there is one man who is never gonna be outdone in his craft. And that’s Piccolo and aura farming. That namekian does it like no one else, and so can you with Dragon Ball Online Generations codes.
All Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes List
Active Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes
- THANKYOUFOR50MVISITS!—Redeem for 250k Zeni
- DELAYEDPATCHES—Redeem for 1h of 2x EXP
Expired Dragon Ball Online Generations Codes
- BUUPATCHES!
- BUUSAGARELEASE!
How to Redeem Codes in Dragon Ball Online Generations
- Launch Dragon Ball Online Generations on Roblox.
- Press M on your keyboard.
- Press the Options button.
- Press the Codes button.
- Enter the code in the Enter Code text box.
- Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 04:56 am