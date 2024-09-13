Heroes World Codes (September 2024)

After the latest Heroes World codes? This long-running Roblox game has recently burst back to life with a huge new update, leading to an influx of new players and returning diehards. If you’re hopping back in after some time away, or simply want a couple of freebies to get started, we’ve got you covered.

All Heroes World Codes

Heroes World Codes (Working)

welcomeback : 5 common spins and 3 rare spins

: 5 common spins and 3 rare spins almost500k : 14 common spins

: 14 common spins ultra480k : 13 common spins

: 13 common spins 470kplus : 13 common spins

: 13 common spins epic460k : 13 common spins

: 13 common spins 450kLIKES! : 13 common spins

: 13 common spins the440k: 12 common spins

Heroes World Codes (Expired)

430kcode

420k

newyearsupdate23

turkey22

season6

380kCODE!

370klikes

360kgoal

thanks350k

easter340k

330kLIKES

320kday

310kLIKES

big300k

thank290k

santacode

280kLIKES

270kREAL

260ktime

the250k

240kCODE

230kcode!

thank220k

newupdate!

210kCODE!

goal200k

theultra190k

spinner180k

zi170k

160ktux

legtsgo150k

ultra140k

big130k

plus120k!

110kcodeyay

the100k

its90k!

80kcode!

70kalready

likereward1

FirstCode!

How to Redeem Codes in Heroes World

As a very long-running Roblox game, it should be no surprise that using coupons in Heroes World is quite easy. Follow these instructions to do it:

Load into Heroes World from the Roblox game page.

Press the blue Play button on the game menu and press the M key.

Type a code from our list into the ‘Enter code here!’ box on the left of the screen.

When you type a correct code, the game will automatically redeem it for you!

How Do You Get More Heroes World Codes?

Conveniently, you can find a list of coupons on the Heroes World Trello board. Under the ‘Info’ column, there’s a card dedicated to sharing codes. Even better, the devs update it as new codes arrive and old ones expire. Provided you’re willing to check there every time you play the game, you’ll be sorted.

Other than that, there’s also an X page, Discord server, and Roblox group to check out. These are much more convenient if you use those platforms regularly.

Lastly, we’d recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Heroes World. We’ll do the busy work ourselves, adding new codes to our list and removing expired ones. That way, you solely need to focus on redeeming codes as they land!

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario for this specific game is that the code in question has expired. Since Heroes Online has been supported for years, there are tens of now-expired codes lurking out there. If you attempt to redeem a code that has since expired, you’ll get nothing for your troubles.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing each code exactly as it’s published on our list. Roblox codes have a tendency to be very specific with formatting, mixing capitals, numbers, spaces, and special characters. Even the most minuscule typo will lead to an error, so it’s probably easier to just copy-paste codes instead of typing them.

