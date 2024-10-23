Capybara Go Codes (October 2024)

Get in early with the latest Capybara Go codes! This mobile RPG has soft-launched on Android devices before an iOS release later in the year, and there are already freebies available to redeem for extra resources. Read on to learn what they all are!

Recommended Videos

All Capybara Go Codes

Capybara Go Codes (Working)

lucky2024 (New)

capybaragogo : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems cp666 : Five silver keys

: Five silver keys cp888 : One gold key and 20 energy

: One gold key and 20 energy cp999: 15 eggs and 200 bones

Capybara Go Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Habby via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Capybara Go

Redeeming codes in Capybara Go is slightly more complex than your average mobile game. Here’s what you need to do:

Load up Capybara Go and play until you have free access to the menus.

Tap your character’s icon in the top-left of the screen, and copy the UID that sits below your Nickname to your device’s clipboard.

Head to the Capybara Go code redemption site, and type in your UID plus the code in question.

Hit Redeem, then head back into the game and check your mailbox to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Capybara Go Codes?

As it stands, there aren’t many good places to find additional Capybara Go codes. We’ve found a Facebook page attributed to the game, but there aren’t any posts on there yet. There’s also no Discord server or X page, so it’s quite barren right now.

As such, you should bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Capybara Go. We’ll keep an eye out for any new codes and add them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to worry about looking for them yourself.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation is that the code you’re using has stopped working. This could easily happen as Capybara Go is a very new game without much of a social media presence, so it’s hard to say how long each code will last for.

Other than that, ensure you’re typing the code properly into the text box on the website. Failing that, double check there are no typos in your UID, and that the Capcha you have to complete to redeem each code is correct.

Those are all the Capybara Go codes we’ve got so far! For more mobile guides check out the Type Soul Trello link, our Anime Vanguards tier list, and this Five Nights TD tier list. We’ve also got a list of the scariest Roblox games for you to try out!

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy