Fistborn Codes (September 2025) [TALENTS]

Updated: September 24, 2025
A battle is won by him who is most resolved to win it—or the one who redeems Fistborn codes for Tokens. The game is one of the many brutal PvP arenas on Roblox, so make sure to get all the available rewards to get yourself established in the hood.
All Fistborn Codes List
Working Fistborn Codes
- ty1500likes: 2.5k Tokens
- shutdownlol: 7.5k Tokens
- thanksfor2k: 15k Tokens (Only in new servers)
- thanksfor1k: 10k Tokens (Only in new servers)
- thanksfor750: 7.5k Tokens (Only in new servers)
- WEBACK: 10k Tokens
- TALENTS: 5k Tokens
- MODESOON: 5k Tokens
Expired Fistborn Codes
- shutdownfix
- FreeMacro
- sorry4shutdown
- NewOwner
- higuys
- idk
- extendercooldownfix
- situpdisaster
- donpollo
- fistbornvirus
- nomorecodes
- sorry4buggedcode
- sorry4buggedcodept2
- fistborner
- strongchingrandmafirealarm
- tyfor500ccu
- sorryforshutdown
- fistbornisreal
- EarlyAccess
- thankyou
- release
How to Redeem Codes in Fistborn
Redeem the Fistborn codes by following the steps below:
- Launch Fistborn on Roblox.
- Reach 50 TP to unlock the code redemption system.
- Press M on your keyboard.
- Select the Codes option in the menu.
- Paste a code into the Input Code text box.
- Hit the Enter key to claim the rewards.
Fistborn Trello Link
Want to learn more about the experience and how to make progress faster? Then, feel free to check out the Fistborn Trello board. While it’s an unofficial resource, it’s well-made and comprehensive. It covers everything from the basic mechanics to the lists of traits, clans, styles, bosses, and much more.
