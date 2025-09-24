Fistborn Codes (September 2025) [TALENTS]

Updated: September 24, 2025 Added new codes!

A battle is won by him who is most resolved to win it—or the one who redeems Fistborn codes for Tokens. The game is one of the many brutal PvP arenas on Roblox, so make sure to get all the available rewards to get yourself established in the hood.

All Fistborn Codes List

Working Fistborn Codes

ty1500likes : 2.5k Tokens

: 2.5k Tokens shutdownlol : 7.5k Tokens

: 7.5k Tokens thanksfor2k : 15k Tokens (Only in new servers)

: 15k Tokens (Only in new servers) thanksfor1k : 10k Tokens (Only in new servers)

: 10k Tokens (Only in new servers) thanksfor750 : 7.5k Tokens (Only in new servers)

: 7.5k Tokens (Only in new servers) WEBACK : 10k Tokens

: 10k Tokens TALENTS : 5k Tokens

: 5k Tokens MODESOON: 5k Tokens

Expired Fistborn Codes

shutdownfix

FreeMacro

sorry4shutdown

NewOwner

higuys

idk

extendercooldownfix

situpdisaster

donpollo

fistbornvirus

nomorecodes

sorry4buggedcode

sorry4buggedcodept2

fistborner

strongchingrandmafirealarm

tyfor500ccu

sorryforshutdown

fistbornisreal

EarlyAccess

thankyou

release

How to Redeem Codes in Fistborn

Redeem the Fistborn codes by following the steps below:

Launch Fistborn on Roblox. Reach 50 TP to unlock the code redemption system. Press M on your keyboard. Select the Codes option in the menu. Paste a code into the Input Code text box. Hit the Enter key to claim the rewards.

Fistborn Trello Link

Want to learn more about the experience and how to make progress faster? Then, feel free to check out the Fistborn Trello board. While it’s an unofficial resource, it’s well-made and comprehensive. It covers everything from the basic mechanics to the lists of traits, clans, styles, bosses, and much more.

