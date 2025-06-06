Cross Piece Codes (June 2025)

Updated: June 6, 2025 Looked for new codes!

One does not simply have enough One-Piece-inspired Roblox games. So, welcome to another exciting and wonderfully designed game where piratey adventures await. If any of the quests before you prove to be too challenging, use the help of Cross Piece codes from our list.

All Cross Piece Codes List

Cross Piece Codes (Active)

FREECASH : 5k Cash

: 5k Cash MOREGEMS : 250 Gems

: 250 Gems RACEROLL : Free Heart or Race Reroll

: Free Heart or Race Reroll GROUP : Free Rewards (must join the Roblox group)

: Free Rewards RELEASE: Alpha Tester Title and 200 Gems

Cross Piece Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Cross Piece codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Cross Piece

Here’s our quick tutorial on how to redeem your Cross Piece codes:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Cross Piece in Roblox. Play until you reach Level 30. Press the 123 Codes button right beneath your XP bar. Input a code into the Enter Code field. Hit Redeem Code to collect your free rewards.

