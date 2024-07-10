Skullgirls Mobile Codes (July 2024)

Trying to find the latest Skullgirls Mobile codes? Autumn Game’s 2D RPG brawler is packed with intense fights involving a plethora of characters. However, to give you an additional edge while you play, every code in this list has been personally tested and confirmed to be working. You can enjoy getting redeeming rewards without worry.

All Skullgirl Mobile Codes

Skullgirl Mobile Codes (Working)

WELCOME: Exclusive avatar, Jackpot Relic, Theonite x 100, Canopy Coins x 100,000

Skullgirls Mobile Codes (Expired)

There currently aren’t any expired codes in Skullgirls Mobile.

How to Redeem Codes in Skullgirls Mobile

The steps to redeem Skullgirls Mobile codes require some additional effort compared to other games, but the process works nonetheless; here is what you need to do:

Load the game from your Android or iOS device. If you’re new to the game, beat the tutorial. This will take you roughly five minutes,

You can then access the main menu and set up your account name,

Visit the Skullgirls Mobile Hub website.

Log in with your Skillgirls User ID. Press on the top-left avatar icon to reveal this

Back on the Skullgirls Mobile Hub, select “Redeem Code”.

Enter your code into the text box.

Select “Redeem”.

If successful, you’ll be notified your code has been redeemed!

Back in the game, select the Mail button on the far right. This is the mail sack icon from the third to the bottom

Your rewards should be ready to claim at the top of your in-game mail. If they aren’t there, try restarting your game to reload your mailbox.



How Do You Get More Skullgirls Mobile Codes?

Outside of this guide, new Skullgirls Mobile codes can be found occasionally on the game’s X (formerly Twitter) page, Instagram account, Facebook page, and YouTube channel. However, because codes are dropped quite rarely, it can be challenging to know if each new one still works without the trial and error of the many steps in the redemption process first.

To stay on the safe side, we’d recommend keeping this guide bookmarked as an alternative. With that, you can assured that any time you spend trying to redeem Skullgirls Mobile codes won’t be wasted.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

In many cases, game codes like those for Skullgirl Mobile may not work because of a misentered key. Codes are often case-sensitive and can be very easy to misenter a letter. To be 100% certain your code isn’t working, try copying and pasting the code directly from this guide.

Otherwise, your code may not work due to being expired. Even if the information isn’t made available by the developer when dropping the code, they usually do have an expiration date or will be taken out of circulation eventually. To be sure you don’t miss out on any rewards, we’d recommend redeeming any codes as soon as you find them.

