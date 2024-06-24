Are There Any Top Troops Codes? (June 2024)

If you’re after the latest Top Troops codes, we’ve got you covered. This strategy RPG is all about combining wacky groups of units to battle trolls, with campaign and arcade modes on offer. If you’re diving into the game for the first time and want a helping hand, redeeming these codes is a great option.

All Top Troops Codes

Top Troops Codes (Working)

There are no active Top Troops codes.

Top Troops Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Zynga via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Top Troops

Since there aren’t any codes in Top Troops it’s impossible to say how the redemption process would actually work. Therefore, the instructions below are our best guess based on other similar games:

Boot up Top Troops on your mobile device.

Press the Settings cog menu and then the Account tab.

When codes eventually arrive, you should see a ‘Redeem Code’ button here.

Paste in a code from our list (when they land!) and press Redeem.

Check your inventory to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Top Troops Codes?

While there aren’t any Top Troops coupons yet, there are plenty of places where they could be shared if they arrive. We’d recommend keeping an eye on the game’s Facebook and X pages, which are the most frequently updated sources of information on Top Troops. Alongside that, there’s a Discord server and official website to check out, where you could find codes too.

Of course, we’d also recommend bookmarking this page and checking back often. We’ll update our list as soon as new codes arrive, saving you from constantly checking social media.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The main reason why codes won’t work is because there simply aren’t any active codes right now. Top Troops released back in 2023, but in the months since there still hasn’t been anything by way of freebies. Therefore, any sources online claiming to have codes are unfortunately untrue.

If codes do release one day, make sure you’re inputting them exactly as seen on our list. Mobile game codes are almsot alaywas case-sensitive, so make sure you’ve got the formatting completely right.

