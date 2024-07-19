Grimoires Era Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 19, 2024 We added more codes!

Recommended Videos

Step into a Roblox experience filled with spells, wizards, and adventure! As you embark on a quest to acquire powerful auras and become the ultimate magic wielder, you’ll run into other players challenging you for the top spot on the leaderboards. Use Grimoires Era codes to defeat them all!

All Working Grimoires Era Codes

RAPRESET! : a Stat Reset (New)

: a Stat Reset RAPEVENT! : 85 Grimoire Spins (New)

: 85 Grimoire Spins LIMITED!!! : 3 hours of 3x EXP, 25 Aura Spins, 25 Race Spins, 50 Grimoire Spins, and 2 Crystal Keys (New)

: 3 hours of 3x EXP, 25 Aura Spins, 25 Race Spins, 50 Grimoire Spins, and 2 Crystal Keys QOL! : 25 Aura Spins, 25 Grimoire Spins, and 2,500 Yen

: 25 Aura Spins, 25 Grimoire Spins, and 2,500 Yen FUNZY : 10 Aura Spins and 10 Race Spins

: 10 Aura Spins and 10 Race Spins GAMEFUNZYTIKTOK : 150 Grimoire Spins, 69 Aura/Race Spins, and 2 hours of 2x EXP

: 150 Grimoire Spins, 69 Aura/Race Spins, and 2 hours of 2x EXP GAMEFUNZY: 5 Aura Spins and 5 Race Spins

Expired Grimoires Era Codes

VisualDiedToLava

WERESORRY

18MVISITS

TradeHubFix

4thOfJuly!!!

14MVISITS

BUILDERBOY

SORRYFORBUGS!

75KRESET

3kCCU!

FIX!

BRONZEBR

Sorry4Shutdown

80KLIKES

16MVISITS

TIKTOK

LIGHTNING

DOWNTIMECODE

70KRESET

SORRYFORBUG

DUNGEONS

MikalghostpingL

StatReset!

16MRESET

DelayedUpdateSorry

19MVISITS

WE<3LEV&VISUAL

VisualLikesFeet

VisualBlindReal

625KMEMBERS

20MRESET

20MVISITS

65KLIKES

75KLIKES

THANKYOUFORPLAYING!

How to Redeem Codes in Grimoires Era

Redeem your Grimoires Era codes in less than a minute by following these instructions:

Image by Twinfinite

Open Grimoires Era on Roblox. Click the Menu button (1) on the left side of the screen, Click on Info (2) to access the code redemption window. Type your code in the text field (3). Click Go (4) and obtain your rewards.

To redeem more codes in other anime-inspired games, visit our Jujutsu Online Codes and Jujutsu Duel Codes articles and collect more valuable freebies.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy