Grimoires Era Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 19, 2024
We added more codes!
Recommended Videos
Step into a Roblox experience filled with spells, wizards, and adventure! As you embark on a quest to acquire powerful auras and become the ultimate magic wielder, you’ll run into other players challenging you for the top spot on the leaderboards. Use Grimoires Era codes to defeat them all!
All Working Grimoires Era Codes
- RAPRESET!: a Stat Reset (New)
- RAPEVENT!: 85 Grimoire Spins (New)
- LIMITED!!!: 3 hours of 3x EXP, 25 Aura Spins, 25 Race Spins, 50 Grimoire Spins, and 2 Crystal Keys (New)
- QOL!: 25 Aura Spins, 25 Grimoire Spins, and 2,500 Yen
- FUNZY: 10 Aura Spins and 10 Race Spins
- GAMEFUNZYTIKTOK: 150 Grimoire Spins, 69 Aura/Race Spins, and 2 hours of 2x EXP
- GAMEFUNZY: 5 Aura Spins and 5 Race Spins
Expired Grimoires Era Codes
- VisualDiedToLava
- WERESORRY
- 18MVISITS
- TradeHubFix
- 4thOfJuly!!!
- 14MVISITS
- BUILDERBOY
- SORRYFORBUGS!
- 75KRESET
- 3kCCU!
- FIX!
- BRONZEBR
- Sorry4Shutdown
- 80KLIKES
- 16MVISITS
- TIKTOK
- LIGHTNING
- DOWNTIMECODE
- 70KRESET
- SORRYFORBUG
- DUNGEONS
- MikalghostpingL
- StatReset!
- 16MRESET
- DelayedUpdateSorry
- 19MVISITS
- WE<3LEV&VISUAL
- VisualLikesFeet
- VisualBlindReal
- 625KMEMBERS
- 20MRESET
- 20MVISITS
- 65KLIKES
- 75KLIKES
- THANKYOUFORPLAYING!
Related: Jujutsu Legacy Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Grimoires Era
Redeem your Grimoires Era codes in less than a minute by following these instructions:
- Open Grimoires Era on Roblox.
- Click the Menu button (1) on the left side of the screen,
- Click on Info (2) to access the code redemption window.
- Type your code in the text field (3).
- Click Go (4) and obtain your rewards.
To redeem more codes in other anime-inspired games, visit our Jujutsu Online Codes and Jujutsu Duel Codes articles and collect more valuable freebies.
Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Jul 19, 2024 09:24 am