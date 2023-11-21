Jujutsu Online Codes (November 2023)

If you find yourself wishing to be immersed in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, look no further than Jujutsu Online on Roblox. You get the option to be a powerful sorcerer or curse and build your character up with a variety of weapons and powers.

You can even play with friends, as well as redeem free Jujutsu Online codes.

All Available Codes in Jujutsu Online

As of Nov. 21, 2023, there are only a handful of free rewards available in Jujutsu Online. Here’s are the codes you can still redeem and what they offer:

600KVISITS : x5 free Skill Spins

: x5 free Skill Spins HappyHallow2023 : x20 free Skill Spins

: x20 free Skill Spins REVERSALFIX : x20 free Skill Spins

: x20 free Skill Spins SORRYFORBUGS: x10 free Skill Spins

Every Expired Code in Jujutsu Online

Jujutsu Online hasn’t been available on Roblox for very long; in fact, it’s relatively young. With that being the case, it doesn’t have any expired codes yet.

No codes have expired

How to Redeem Roblox Codes In-Game

Before you redeem codes in Jujutsu Online, there are two things to be aware of: codes are case-sensitive and they can only be used once. Now, to redeem codes:

Launch Roblox and join Jujutsu Online. Open the in-game menu by pressing M and choosing Settings. Select the Codes tab and profit!

Are There Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Jujutsu Online?

Sure can! In Jujutsu Online, there are a variety of side quests to complete for easy rewards. Additionally, you can collect daily rewards by speaking to characters like Violette (seen in our screenshot above). You’ll need to complete your current quest first before you can speak with her!

You can also gain rewards by joining the Senzo – Studio Roblox group. Right now it’s just a 0.5% increase XP boost, which is a huge help!

Well, that about does it for the latest Jujutsu Online codes.