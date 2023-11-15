To strengthen and expand socialization in Roblox, players can now use Roblox Connect to call one another. Unlike, say, Discord, it offers voice chat in a rather unique way. Instead of just jumping into a lobby, you can voice chat with your friends while using your avatar.

If you want to use it yourself, we’ll teach you how to call someone on Roblox.

How to Enable Voice Chat and Call Someone in Roblox

Unfortunately, Roblox Connect isn’t available to everyone due to an age limit. You not only need to be at least 13 years of age, but your Roblox account also has to be age-verified. So, let’s start there, shall we?

Wait for your 13th birthday. Hey, I don’t make the rules; those are Roblox’s terms. Honestly, it’s also for your own safety, too. Don’t go out of your way to fake your age; you may face termination for that. Stick to the safer route and wait until you’re of age. Verify your account. Head over to Roblox, sign in, and open the Settings using the cog in the top-right corner. Under Account Info, go to the ‘Personal’ section and double-check that your birthday is correct. Click ‘Verify My Age.’ You’ll have to show a valid ID or use a working phone number. Enable your microphone. Now, stay in Settings. Head back up to the top and select ‘Privacy’ on the left-hand side. Under ‘Microphone and Camera Input,’ select the little slider to the right of ‘Use microphone to chat with voice.’ Click ‘Enable’ to finish the job! Call a friend using Roblox Connect. Roblox Connect is its own experience, so search for it using the search bar and launch it. Find a friend from your list on the left and start chatting!

With all that out of the way, you now know how to call someone on Roblox. The neat part is that it’s also an API, which means some developers may add the feature into your favorite game. I wouldn’t mind seeing it implemented in any of the best Roblox games for kids and parents. It’d also be pretty handy for the Roblox FPS games, too!