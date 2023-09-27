Top 20 Best Roblox Games For You and Your Kids to Play Together

Roblox is a treasure trove of fun, excitement, and action. The kinds of games you can find on there range from bizarre meme rooms to intricately designed worlds with multiple layers. Maybe you’ve been on the fence about your children playing Roblox or perhaps you’d like to join in the fun, but don’t know where to start. In that case, we’ve gathered a bunch of the best kid-friendly Roblox games that are perfect for you and your kids to play together!

20. Adopt Me!

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Remember the days of Neopets? Do you remember what it was like to care for your virtual pets? Well, Adopt Me! is like a spiritual successor except with less HTML and more 3D models. The whole game is built around caring for pets as well as players, though the vast majority of the community focuses on pets and trading.

It’s really good at giving children a sense of responsibility. Pets need to be bathed, fed, played with, taken to school, taken to the doctor’s when they’re sick, even put to bed. This helps them grow, which is very important for combining the same kind of pet to create colorful ‘Neon’ and ‘Mega-Neon’ pets. Adopt Me! is simply a very chill game that has no goal but the ones you set.

19. World Zero

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

MMORPGs can be a great source of social interaction, not to mention many instances where you need to problem solve. Luckily, World Zero doesn’t require a subscription to play and features a lot of content for you and your kids to play.

The fun comes from all the different kinds of classes you can play, each with their own unique abilities. At the same time, there are quests to complete, dungeons to conquer, pets to raise, and dozens of enemies to fight. You can do this all as a group, too. And the best part? World Zero doesn’t feature any kind of blood, but keep in mind you can wield swords, axes, and the like.

18. Speed Draw

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If there’s one thing you can count on, it’s that kids love drawing — a skill that should be highly encouraged. It takes practice to get better, so what better way than with Speed Draw? Every round, you’re given a small amount of time (it varies) to draw a picture related to the prompt, like ‘bear’ or ‘memes’ or ‘earth,’ just to name a few.

Once the round is over, everyone gets to rate the pictures, wherein the three with the highest rating win. Even with how little time you have to draw, people can create some really impressive works of art. Although it might feel discouraging not to win sometimes, it’s a great opportunity to show your children what can be done with enough practice!

17. Piggy

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

How about something thrilling and scary? In that case, you want something like Piggy. It’s essentially a game of cat-and-mouse, but with a murderous pig that hunts its victims. Piggy can be a lot of fun, especially when you have a few kids that can help one another survive.

Piggy is simple: Piggy (and a few other murderous creatures) chases a group of players. If Piggy catches up to you, then you’re dead, so you’ll want to find places to hide, like a vent. To win, you and the other survivors have to unlock the door using a series of items and keys. The hardest part is outsmarting Piggy when they’re being controlled by an actual person!

16. Natural Disaster Survival

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

It’s ridiculous just how simple Natural Disaster Survival is, which makes it all the more fun. Every round, a random natural disaster will occur and all you have to do is survive. The rounds are quick, making it the perfect option when you and your kids don’t have a lot of time to play Roblox.

Natural Disaster Survival has a wide variety of natural disasters, too. You might be forced to the roof of a house to avoid a flood or tsunami or seek shelter during a meteor shower. There are even some fun easter eggs you can find on some islands, such as a space rocket that actually lifts off (but somehow manages to almost always blow up or fall apart).

15. Royale High

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

When it comes to expression through fashion, there’s no better option than Royale High. There are so many clothing options available, you and your kids could play for weeks and still find outfits you’ve never worn or seen. And that’s just the free stuff; you can unlock more by playing the other half of the game.

As its name eludes to, Royale High has you roleplaying in a very vibrant and colorful school. It’s the perfect opportunity to dress up, go to class, play games, earn Diamonds, and buy even more outfits. It really encourages players to keep their grades up because there are oodles of rewards for doing so!

14. Hide and Seek Extreme

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Hide and Seek Extreme is exactly how it sounds. It splits players into two teams: seekers and hiders. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, the game isn’t called ‘Extreme’ for nothing. The hiders have an extra trick up their sleeve that turns it into an incredibly fun experience.

If you’re hiding from the seekers, you have the power to change the environment. You can interact with the map in a way that makes it far more difficult for seekers to find you. Sure, it makes the game terribly unbalanced, but it adds a nice twist to a classic game without overcomplicating things.

13. Welcome to Bloxburg

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

There are plenty of games on Roblox that are short and sweet. Good for a few minutes of fun, then it’s onto the next experience. Then there are games like Welcome to Bloxburg that get better the more you play. That’s all routed in how it’s designed.

Welcome to Bloxburg is essentially a Sims-like Roblox game. You live in the virtual world of Bloxburg alongside other players. There are jobs to fulfill, quests to complete, fun activities, and, most importantly, money to earn. You can then take that money and build massive homes, right down to the walls and carpets. In Bloxburg, there’s no end to your imagination!

12. Rainbow Friends

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

At first glance, Rainbow Friends sounds like a jolly, happy-go-lucky game, but you’ll quickly find out it’s anything but. Instead, you’ll be left trying to survive an abandoned amusement park, inhabited by bizarre creatures each embodying a different color. Some might be cute, but they aren’t interested in giving hugs.

It’s not enough to hide inside your box; every monster has strengths and weaknesses. For example, Green is blind, but is attracted to noise, so even if you hide in a box, he can still get you. Meanwhile, Blue likes to wander about, but he’s kind of dumb and will immediately forget you’re there if you hide in your box. The fun of Rainbow Friends is learning the trick to evading each creature!

11. Fashion Famous

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

What if you like the sound of Royale High, but not so much the high school roleplaying aspect? Well, in that case, you and your kids might like Fashion Famous. It focuses entirely on fashion, but on a somewhat competitive level, though it’s rarely taken seriously.

Fashion Famous is divided into rounds, and each round has a theme. The purpose of the theme is to find an outfit to match, which culminates into a fashion show that every player votes in. It’s totally up to you if you want to participate; in fact, you’ll find that only a fraction ever do. Many players will instead be as goofy as possible. Personally, it’s more fun when you ignore the theme!

10. Insane Elevator!

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Piggy is only one of many spooky games on Roblox, and is certainly among the better ones. However, it does tend to get stale if you play it too often. If you need a break from Piggy, then we highly suggest trying out Insane Elevator. It has a similar premise, though on a much smaller scale.

Here’s how it works: You and a bunch of survivors ride an elevator to a series of different floors. Each floor houses a different monster, like Siren Head, aliens, Cartoon Cat, even Piggy makes an appearance. The goal is to simply survive, which you can do by finding a good hiding spot or using a series of items like Rocket Boots!

9. Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

When it’s absolutely dreadful outside, your kids miss out on exploring the outdoors. So, when they’re trapped inside, Scuba Diving at Quill Lake can be a really fun and relaxing way of bringing some of the sense of exploration.

The premise is simple: you and your kids go diving in Quill Lake for treasures. Many are incredibly well-hidden, which definitely adds to that sense of discovery and accomplishment. However, you can only hold your breath for so long, but you can extend that through upgrades and equipment. You do this by selling the treasure that you find, and with enough cash, you can even unlock new areas!

8. Work at a Pizza Place

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

What kid doesn’t love pizza? Better yet, what kid wouldn’t run their own pizza place? You and your kids can make that a reality by playing the aptly named Roblox game, Work at a Pizza Place. How you play is exactly how you’d expect; it’s right there on the tin.

You, and others in the server, help one another take orders, cook pizza, box them, and even deliver the delicious food to customers. Personally, delivering pizza is the most fun since you get to zip around in a vehicle. Best of all, you’re secretly teaching your kids the power of cooperation and teamwork.

7. Freeze Tag

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Tag is okay and all, but it gets boring after a while. Worst of all, it’s not really a game you’d play indoors. A better alternative for when the days are gloomy is Freeze Tag. That name is literal by the way—you are freezing other players when you catch them.

Freeze Tag not only challenges your ability to catch other players, but your parkour skills as well. The best taggers know every map like the back of their hand. If you happen to be the one running, don’t forget to be a good teammate and unfreeze your friends!

6. BIG Paintball!

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Paintball can be a dangerous sport, one that children are typically barred from playing. Fortunately, there’s always the next best thing: BIG Paintball. Sure, pixels can’t replace its real life counterpart, but it’s still a lot of fun, no one gets hurt, and best of all, it’s free.

What BIG Paintball has that real life paintball doesn’t have are the vast number of weapons you can pick from. You’ve got the traditional paintball gun, SMGs, hand cannons, even dual-wielding pistols. Additionally, BIG Paintball brings a bit of Call of Duty into the mix by having killstreaks like drones, sentries, and a nuke!

5. LOCOfficial

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

If you’ve never introduced the card game UNO to your children yet, now’s the time. Unfortunately, Mattel isn’t afraid to throw its weight over UNO games on Roblox, but developers are crafty people. And that’s how you get a game like LOCOfficial.

It has similar rules to LOCOfficial, but with a greater variety of cards. The best part is all the different game modes you can try out, one of which is a team mode. That’ll let you and your kids play as a team rather than against one another.

4. Prop Hunter Heroes

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Prop Hunt Heroes isn’t your average, everyday game of hide-and-seek. In fact, I’d argue it’ll be the most unique version of the game you and your kids will ever play. Rather than simply finding a place to hide, you get to turn into various objects around the map.

Sounds fun, right? It is! There’s something incredibly satisfying about outsmarting the Hunters after cleverly disguising yourself as a seemingly normal table. You also feel a great sense of tension when they’re near, but if you keep your cool, you’ll fool everyone.

3. Super Parkour Obby

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

You didn’t think we’d forget one of Roblox’s most popular genres: obstacle courses. Otherwise known as an “obby.” In Super Parkour Obby, your parkour skills are pushed to their limits as you run, climb, jump, balance, and teeter on the most dangerous of slopes, blocks, and balancing beams.

With Super Parkour Obby, there are hundreds of stages to complete, and the challenges never let up. The good news is that if you and your kids get too frustrated to continue, Super Parkour Obby actually saves your place. That’s a big deal considering most obbys never save your progress.

2. The Wild West

Image Source: Roblox Corporation

Roleplaying games are amongst the most popular genres on Roblox, especially fantasy RPGs. It came as a surprise when an RPG set during the harrowing days of the American frontier bloomed on the site. Considering everything you can do in The Wild West, it totally makes sense.

The Wild West let’s you decide how you want to approach the American frontier, and commit to the role. That’s where the fun is. Maybe you chose the life of a miner and couldn’t make a living, so you turned to robbery. Or perhaps you were an animal hunter and found hunting people, as a bounty hunter, was far more lucrative. The choice is yours!

1. Roblox Studio

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Okay, maybe we’re cheating here with Roblox Studio given that it technically isn’t a game. Instead, it’s the toolset that every Roblox fan uses to create their very own experience and, if they so choose, to publish it for others to try. And hey, you can test it while it’s in development, so you end up playing it after all.

It’s awesome that Roblox gives its users such an extensive suit of tools to craft their own game, and it isn’t all that difficult to learn, even for kids. Many of the available assets can be plucked from the menu, some of which already have functions baked in. You and your kids can collaborate with one another and create something fun, meaningful, or just plain silly.

What’s particularly great is that, as your kids get more comfortable with the UI, and after a few tutorial videos, they can transition into programming and coding, which Roblox also allows. It’s quite the educational experience, so if your children have an interest in game development, Roblox Studio is the perfect place to start. And it’s free!

If you took notice, the best Roblox games you and your kids can play tend to revolve around teamwork, creativity, and expression. And despite these games also requiring varying levels of social interaction, Roblox is still safe for kids. In fact, it’s the perfect opportunity to teach them internet etiquette, as well as what toxic behavior looks like.