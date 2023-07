All Roblox Adopt Me Pet & Item Trade Values

Updated for 2023, why not use our handy list so you don't get scammed!

Adopt Me remains one of the most popular games within Roblox, and it’s easy to see why. Collecting pets, leveling them up, and transforming them into Neons is a really fun and satisfying gameplay loop. However, trading your cute and preppy pets is also a huge part of the experience. Here are all the Adopt Me pet trade values to help you trade wisely and avoid getting yourself into a pickle.

All Adopt Me Pet Trade Values

[Updated on 11 July 2023 and added 2 new Items, 10 new Pets and rebalanced values]

Just a heads up: We’re going to use a value key to determine the estimated value of most of the Adopt Me pets.

1 Value = 100 AMC (Adopt Me Currency)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Adopt Me Pet Trade Values – Common Pets

Ant : Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1.5

: Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 Bali Starling : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2 Bandicoot: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Buffalo: Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1.5

Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 Bullfrog : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Cat: Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1 Chick: Easter Event 2020 | Trading Value = 3 (Now available through trading)

Easter Event 2020 | Trading Value = 3 (Now available through trading) Chicken: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 4 (Currently only available through trading)

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 4 (Currently only available through trading) Dog: Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1 Dugong : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 Flying Fish : 3,750 Beach Balls, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 2.5

: 3,750 Beach Balls, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 2.5 Ground Sloth: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Otter: Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1

Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1 Robin: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading)

Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading) Stingray : Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Sado Mole : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2 Tasmanian Tiger: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Liger : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1 Malaysian Tapir : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2 Mouse : Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1.5

: Cracked and also Pet Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 Mosquito : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1 Maleo Bird : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 1.5

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 Piranha : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1 Pumpkin: Halloween Event 2020 (Pumpkin Smash Mini-game) | Trading Value = Currently only available through trading

Halloween Event 2020 (Pumpkin Smash Mini-game) | Trading Value = Currently only available through trading Walrus : Walrus Boxes | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

: Walrus Boxes | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Wolpertinger: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Related: Find Out How Long You’ve Played Roblox on Touch, Tap, Play

Adopt Me Pet Trade Values – Uncommon Pets

Angler Fish : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Currently available)

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Currently available) Amami Rabbit : 250 Lanterns, Lunar New Year Event 2022 | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading)

: 250 Lanterns, Lunar New Year Event 2022 | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading) Arctic Tern : Summer Festival 2023 | Trading Value = 2.5 (Easily obtainable during the Summer Festival 2023)

: Summer Festival 2023 | Trading Value = 2.5 (Easily obtainable during the Summer Festival 2023) Banded Civet : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Currently only available through trading)

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Currently only available through trading) Bat: Bat Box | Trading Value = 4.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Bat Box | Trading Value = 4.5 (Currently only available through trading) Borhyaena Gigantica : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Currently available)

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Currently available) Black Panther: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Black Mummy Cat: Halloween Mummy Cat Box | Trading Value = 2 (Currently only available through trading)

Halloween Mummy Cat Box | Trading Value = 2 (Currently only available through trading) Blue Dog: Blue Egg | Trading Value = 265 (Highly desirable, very rare, and currently only available through trading)

Blue Egg | Trading Value = 265 (Highly desirable, very rare, and currently only available through trading) Camel : Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and pretty easy to obtain)

: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and pretty easy to obtain) Capybara: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Chocolate Labrador: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable)

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable) Chickatrice : 15K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 3.5 (Quite desirable and can only obtain during Halloween 2022)

: 15K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 3.5 (Quite desirable and can only obtain during Halloween 2022) Crab : Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3 (Only available through trading)

: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3 (Only available through trading) Dingo: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 (Currently only available through trading)

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 (Currently only available through trading) Donkey : Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and easily obtainable)

: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and easily obtainable) Dolphin : Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3 (Quite common but currently only obtainable through trading)

: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3 (Quite common but currently only obtainable through trading) Drake: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 4.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 4.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Ermine : 9,000 Gingerbread Winter 2022 Event | Trading Value = 2.5 (Obtainable during the Christmas Event)

: 9,000 Gingerbread Winter 2022 Event | Trading Value = 2.5 (Obtainable during the Christmas Event) Halloween Blue Scorpion: 300 Candy Halloween 2021 | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only obtainable through trading)

300 Candy Halloween 2021 | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only obtainable through trading) Hermit Crab : Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 1.5 (Obtainable during Summer Fest)

: Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 1.5 (Obtainable during Summer Fest) Pink Cat: Trading Value = 260 (Highly desirable, very rare, and only currently available through trading)

Trading Value = 260 (Highly desirable, very rare, and only currently available through trading) Puma: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable)

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable) Possum : 800 In-game bucks from Camping Shop | Trading Value = 1.5

: 800 In-game bucks from Camping Shop | Trading Value = 1.5 Rhino Beetle : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and easily obtainable)

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and easily obtainable) Snow Cat: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Common and easily obtainable)

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Common and easily obtainable) Fennec Fox: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable)

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable) Frogspawn : 600 In-game bucks | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable)

: 600 In-game bucks | Trading Value = 1.5 (Common and easily obtainable) Meerkat: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 5.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 5.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Silly Duck: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Slug : 9K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 2.5 (Available only during Halloween 2022)

: 9K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 2.5 (Available only during Halloween 2022) Tanuki : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Therapy Dog : GOSH 2022 Update | Trading Value = 3 (Only obtainable through trading)

: GOSH 2022 Update | Trading Value = 3 (Only obtainable through trading) Poodle: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and easy to obtain)

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Quite common and easy to obtain) Triceratops: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only available through trading) Stegosaurus : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only available through trading)

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only available through trading) Glyptodon: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Snowman : Blizzard Box (2,000 gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

: Blizzard Box (2,000 gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Pet Rock: April Fool’s Day 2020 Free Gift | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading)

April Fool’s Day 2020 Free Gift | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading) Kirin: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading)

Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Currently only available through trading) Red Cardina l: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Only available through trading)

l: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 (Only available through trading) Uplift Butterfly 2021 : 1500 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only available through trading)

: 1500 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 3.5 (Currently only available through trading) Uplift Butterfly 2022 : 1500 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading)

: 1500 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 3 (Currently only available through trading) Snow Leopard : 10K Gingerbread Christmas 2021 | Trading Value = 3.5 (Quite rare and only obtainable through trading)

: 10K Gingerbread Christmas 2021 | Trading Value = 3.5 (Quite rare and only obtainable through trading) Sea Krait: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Currently only available through trading)

Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2 (Currently only available through trading) Wild Boar: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 5.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 5.5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading) Wolf: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 5 (Desirable and currently only available through trading)

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Adopt Me Pet Trade Values – Rare Pets

Abyssinian Cat: 750 Bucks from Desert Shop | Trading Value = 4 (Currently only available through trading)

750 Bucks from Desert Shop | Trading Value = 4 (Currently only available through trading) Australian Kelpie: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 Basilisk : 25k Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4

: 25k Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4 Beaver: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 Brown Bear: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7 Bloodhound : 600 Robux | Trading Value = 5

: 600 Robux | Trading Value = 5 Black Moon Bear : 300 Lanterns, or Moon Bear Box | Trading Value = 4.5

: 300 Lanterns, or Moon Bear Box | Trading Value = 4.5 Bunny : Retired Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

: Retired Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 Castle Hermit Crab : Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 5

: Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 5 Cow: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 18

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 18 Dilophosaurus: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4 Elephant: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 20

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 20 Elf Shrew: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 6.5

Christmas Event | Trading Value = 6.5 Emu: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 Evil Dachshund : 1K Candy Halloween 2021 | Trading Value = 3.5

: 1K Candy Halloween 2021 | Trading Value = 3.5 Feesh : 1,500 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 4

: 1,500 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 4 Woodpecker : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Gecko : South East Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

: South East Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 Ghost Wolf : Wolf Box | Trading Value = 3.5

: Wolf Box | Trading Value = 3.5 Goose : 150 Robux | Trading Value = 4

: 150 Robux | Trading Value = 4 Husky : 40K Gingerbread Christmas 2021 | Trading Value = 4

: 40K Gingerbread Christmas 2021 | Trading Value = 4 Ibis : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Ibex : 960 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5

: 960 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5 Irish Elk : 35,000 Gingerbread Winter Update 2022 | Trading Value = 8

: 35,000 Gingerbread Winter Update 2022 | Trading Value = 8 Koi Carp : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 White Mummy Cat : Mummy Cat Box | Trading Value = 3.5

: Mummy Cat Box | Trading Value = 3.5 Summer Walrus : Walrus Box | Trading Value = 3.5

: Walrus Box | Trading Value = 3.5 Red Fox : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Sasquatch: Mythic Egg | trading Value = 4

Mythic Egg | trading Value = 4 Merhorse : Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 4 Narwhal : Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Rabbit: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 Snow Puma: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 Hare : 35K Easter Egg 2022 | Trading Value = 3

: 35K Easter Egg 2022 | Trading Value = 3 Happy Duckling : Duckling Box | Trading Value = 3.5

: Duckling Box | Trading Value = 3.5 Hippo : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 2 Hyena: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9 Rhino: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 6.5

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 6.5 Pig: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 6

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 6 Pudding Cat : Fool Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Fool Egg | Trading Value = 4 Poison Dart Frog : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 2

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 2 Woolly Mammoth: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4 Pterodactyl: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 4 Parakeet : Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 3 Pudding Cat : Fool Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

: Fool Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 Rat: Rat Box | Trading Value = 4

Rat Box | Trading Value = 4 Monkey: Monkey Box | Trading Value = 4

Monkey Box | Trading Value = 4 Mule : 35K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4

: 35K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4 Moon Rabbit : 375 Lanterns | Trading Value = 5

: 375 Lanterns | Trading Value = 5 Swan: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 5.5

Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 5.5 Shetland Pony Dark Brown | Pony Box 2022 Winter Event | Trading Value = 5

| Pony Box 2022 Winter Event | Trading Value = 5 Tarsier | Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

| Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 Tiger : Tiger Box | Trading Value = 3

: Tiger Box | Trading Value = 3 Polar Bear: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 5

Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 5 Reindeer: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 4.5

Christmas Event | Trading Value = 4.5 Musk Ox: Winter Holiday 2020 event (3,500 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5

Winter Holiday 2020 event (3,500 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5 Lynx: Winter Holiday 2020 event (4,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5

Winter Holiday 2020 event (4,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5 Leopard Cat : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 4 Ocelot : 500 In-Game Bucks | Trading Value = 3

: 500 In-Game Bucks | Trading Value = 3 Orangutan : Cracked, Pet, and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

: Cracked, Pet, and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2.5 Ox: Lunar New Year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 2.5

Lunar New Year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 2.5 Shrew : 23K Gingerbread Christmas 2019 | Trading Value = 7

: 23K Gingerbread Christmas 2019 | Trading Value = 7 Seahorse: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 4

Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 4 Steppe Lion : 25k Gingerbread 2022 | Trading Value = 4

: 25k Gingerbread 2022 | Trading Value = 4 Yellow Butterfly : Green Leaf | Trading Value = 4

: Green Leaf | Trading Value = 4 Zebra: Cracked, Pet, and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Adopt Me Pet Trade Values – Ultra Rare Pets

Albino Bat: Candy | Trading Value = 8

Candy | Trading Value = 8 Arctic Fox: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 7.5

Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 7.5 Badger : 700 Bucks | Trading Value = 4.5

: 700 Bucks | Trading Value = 4.5 Binturong : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Bee : Honeypot | Trading Value = 3.5

: Honeypot | Trading Value = 3.5 Black Macaque : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Black Scarab : Mudballs | Trading Value = 4

: Mudballs | Trading Value = 4 Black Springer Spaniel : 3k Easter Egg 2022 | Trading Value = 7.5

: 3k Easter Egg 2022 | Trading Value = 7.5 Blue Ringed Octopus : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 3 Blue Scarab : Mudballs | Trading Value = 4.5

: Mudballs | Trading Value = 4.5 Brown Springer Spaniel : 3K Easter Egg 2022 | Trading Value = 7.5

: 3K Easter Egg 2022 | Trading Value = 7.5 Brown Chested Pheasant : Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 6

: Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 6 Business Monkey: Monkey Box | Trading Value = 4.5

Monkey Box | Trading Value = 4.5 Corgi : Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 4.5

: Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 4.5 Clownfish: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 5

Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 5 Crocodile: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 8.5

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 8.5 Dalmation : 250 Robux | Trading Value = 18

: 250 Robux | Trading Value = 18 Evil Basilisk : 60K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4.5

: 60K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4.5 Evil Chickatrice : 45K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4

: 45K Candy Halloween 2022 | Trading Value = 4 Frog: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4 Goat : 249 Robux | Trading Value = 8

: 249 Robux | Trading Value = 8 Glacier Moth : 5 UGC Items | Trading Value = 4

: 5 UGC Items | Trading Value = 4 Ice Wolf : 499 Robux | Trading Value = 8.5

: 499 Robux | Trading Value = 8.5 Ice Cream Hermit Crab : Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 3.5

: Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 3.5 Irish Water Spaniel : 5 UGC | Trading Value = 7.5

: 5 UGC | Trading Value = 7.5 Panda : 249 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5

: 249 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5 Persian Cat : Puss In Boots Quest | Trading Value = 2

: Puss In Boots Quest | Trading Value = 2 Puffin : 120K Gingerbread 2021 | Trading Value = 8.5

: 120K Gingerbread 2021 | Trading Value = 8.5 Purple Butterfly : Green Leaf | Trading Value = 8

: Green Leaf | Trading Value = 8 Pomeranian : 400 Star Reward (Diamond) | Trading Value = 7.5

: 400 Star Reward (Diamond) | Trading Value = 7.5 Salamander : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 White Tiger : Tiger Box | Trading Value = 3

: Tiger Box | Trading Value = 3 Pine Marten : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Red Panda: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 Ram : 50k Gingerbread 2022 Event | Trading Value = 4.5

: 50k Gingerbread 2022 Event | Trading Value = 4.5 Shiba Inu: Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2

Cracked, Pet and also Royal Egg | Trading Value = 2 Flamingo: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 12

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 12 Lion: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9.5

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 9.5 Lammergeier : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 3 Platypus: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7.5

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 7.5 Puffer Fish : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 3 Turkey: Farm egg | Trading Value = 7.5

Farm egg | Trading Value = 7.5 Red Crowned Crane | Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

| Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Spidercrab : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Shetland Pony White | Pony Box 2022 Winter Event | Trading Value = 7

| Pony Box 2022 Winter Event | Trading Value = 7 Trapdoor Snail : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Lamb : 250 Robux | Trading Value = 8

: 250 Robux | Trading Value = 8 Llama: Farm egg | Trading Value = 8

Farm egg | Trading Value = 8 Koala: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4.5

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 4.5 Komodo Dragon : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 3.5

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 3.5 Robot : Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 5

: Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 5 Sabertooth: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 5

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 5 Deinonychus: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 6

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 6 Royal Corgi : 4000 in-game Bucks | Trading Value = 7.5

: 4000 in-game Bucks | Trading Value = 7.5 Royal Palace Spaniel : 299 Robux | Trading Value = 5

: 299 Robux | Trading Value = 5 Tan Chow Chow : Golden Bone | Trading Value = 6

: Golden Bone | Trading Value = 6 Snowball Pet : 99 Robux | Trading Value = 5.5

: 99 Robux | Trading Value = 5.5 Swordfish : Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 5

: Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 5 Sheeeep : 250 Robux | Trading Value = 5.5

: 250 Robux | Trading Value = 5.5 St Bernard : Advent Calendar | Trading Value = 4

: Advent Calendar | Trading Value = 4 Toy Monkey: Monkey Box | Trading Value = 5

Monkey Box | Trading Value = 5 Ginger Cat: 210 Stars | Trading Value = 4

210 Stars | Trading Value = 4 Toucan: 400 Stars | Trading Value = 4

400 Stars | Trading Value = 4 Starfish: 550 Stars | Trading Value = 4.5

550 Stars | Trading Value = 4.5 Happy Clam : Summer Festival 2023 | Trading Value = 5

: Summer Festival 2023 | Trading Value = 5 Horse: 300 Robux | Trading Value = 5.5

300 Robux | Trading Value = 5.5 Hydra : Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 4 Penguin: 225 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5

225 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5 Space Whale : 2499 Robux | Trading Value = 7

: 2499 Robux | Trading Value = 7 Sloth: 199 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5

199 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5 Zombie Buffalo: Halloween Event | Trading Value = 8

Halloween Event | Trading Value = 8 Panda: 249 Robux | Trading Value = 4

249 Robux | Trading Value = 4 Hedgehog: Christmas Event | Trading Value = 38

Christmas Event | Trading Value = 38 Ghost Bunny: Candy | Trading Value = 6

Candy | Trading Value = 6 Lunar Ox: Lunar New year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 4

Lunar New year 2021 update (Ox Box) | Trading Value = 4 Ladybug: 35/40 chance 199 Robux (Farm Shop Event 2021, Diamond Lavender) | Trading Value = 4

35/40 chance 199 Robux (Farm Shop Event 2021, Diamond Lavender) | Trading Value = 4 Many Mackerel : 60,000 Beach Balls, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 4.5

: 60,000 Beach Balls, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 4.5 Red Squirrel: 200 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5

200 Robux | Trading Value = 3.5 Lamb: 250 Robux | Trading Value = 7

250 Robux | Trading Value = 7 Skeleton Dog: 1200 Halloween Candy | Trading Value = 5

1200 Halloween Candy | Trading Value = 5 King Penguin : Golden Goldfish | Trading Value = 4

: Golden Goldfish | Trading Value = 4 Orca : 600 Star Reward (Diamond) | Trading Value = 8.5

: 600 Star Reward (Diamond) | Trading Value = 8.5 Wyvern : Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 4

: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 4 Ribbon Seal : 750 Bucks | Trading Value = 4

: 750 Bucks | Trading Value = 4 Water Moon Bear : 300 Lanterns, or Moon Bear Box | Trading Value = 5

: 300 Lanterns, or Moon Bear Box | Trading Value = 5 Water Rabbit : 475 Lanterns | Trading Value = 6

: 475 Lanterns | Trading Value = 6 White Albatross : Golden Clams | Trading Value = 4.5

: Golden Clams | Trading Value = 4.5 Woolly Rhino : 80K Gingerbread 2022 | Trading Value = 8

: 80K Gingerbread 2022 | Trading Value = 8 Yeti: Winter Holiday 2020 event (6,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5

Winter Holiday 2020 event (6,000 Gingerbread) | Trading Value = 4.5 Highland Cow : 2,000 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 4

: 2,000 In-game Bucks | Trading Value = 4 Sprout Snail : Fool Egg | Trading Value = 5

: Fool Egg | Trading Value = 5 Zombie Wolf: Wolf Box | Trading Value = 5

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

Adopt Me Pet Trade Values – Legendary Pets

Shadow Dragon: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 265

1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 265 Bat Dragon: Halloween | Trading Value = 250

Halloween | Trading Value = 250 Giraffe: Safari Egg | Trading Value = 210

Safari Egg | Trading Value = 210 Frost Dragon: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 100

1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 100 Owl: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 75

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 75 Monkey King: Monkey Box | Trading Value = 70

Monkey Box | Trading Value = 70 Parrot: Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 65

Jungle Egg | Trading Value = 65 Diamond Unicorn: Diamond Egg | Trading Value = 57

Diamond Egg | Trading Value = 57 Diamond Albatros : Golden Clams | Trading Value = 55

: Golden Clams | Trading Value = 55 Black Chested Pheasant : Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 55

: Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 55 Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon : 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 50

: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 50 Undead Jousting Horse : 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 50

: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 50 Evil Unicorn: Halloween event | Trading Value = 50

Halloween event | Trading Value = 50 Capricorn : Space Bundle | Trading Value = 50

: Space Bundle | Trading Value = 50 Crow: Farm Egg | Trading Value = 50

Farm Egg | Trading Value = 50 Undead Jousting Horse : 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 45

: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 45 Arctic Reindeer : Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 45

: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 45 Diamond Butterfly : Golden leaf | Trading Value = 45

: Golden leaf | Trading Value = 45 Albino Monkey : Monkey Box | Trading Value = 42

: Monkey Box | Trading Value = 42 Black Chested Pheasant : Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 40

: Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 40 Turtle : Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 40

: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 40 Mechapup : 800 Robux | Trading Value = 38

: 800 Robux | Trading Value = 38 Winged Tiger : 650 Robux | Trading Value = 35

: 650 Robux | Trading Value = 35 Chameleon : RGB Box | Trading Value = 35

: RGB Box | Trading Value = 35 Diamond Dragon: Diamond Egg | Trading Value = 35

Diamond Egg | Trading Value = 35 Diamond King Penguin : Golden Goldfish | Trading Value = 24

: Golden Goldfish | Trading Value = 24 Squid : RGB Box | Trading Value = 23

: RGB Box | Trading Value = 23 Kangaroo: Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 21

Aussie Egg | Trading Value = 21 Frost Fury : 800 Robux | Trading Value = 21

: 800 Robux | Trading Value = 21 Golden Scarab : Mudballs | Trading Value = 21

: Mudballs | Trading Value = 21 Ice Moth Dragon : 120,000 Gingerbread Winter Update 2022 | Trading Value = 20

: 120,000 Gingerbread Winter Update 2022 | Trading Value = 20 Arctic Reindeer: Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 20

Christmas Egg | Trading Value = 20 Ice Golem : 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 20

: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 20 Albino Monkey: Monkey boxes | Trading Value = 20

Monkey boxes | Trading Value = 20 Golden Chow Chow : Golden Bone | Trading Value = 19

: Golden Bone | Trading Value = 19 Jousting Horse : 150K Candy | Trading Value = 19

: 150K Candy | Trading Value = 19 T-Rex : Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 19

: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 19 Ghost Dragon: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 18

1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 18 Dancing Dragon : 800 Robux | Trading Value = 18

: 800 Robux | Trading Value = 18 Sugar Glider : 500 Robux | Trading Value = 17

: 500 Robux | Trading Value = 17 Lava Dragon : 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 18

: 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 18 Hot Doggo : 600 Robux, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 18

: 600 Robux, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 18 Dodo: Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 17.5

Fossil Egg | Trading Value = 17.5 Frost Fury: Winter Holiday 2020 event (800 Robux) | Trading Value = 17

Winter Holiday 2020 event (800 Robux) | Trading Value = 17 Golden Rat: Rat Box | Trading Value = 16

Rat Box | Trading Value = 16 Dragonfly : Cracked, Pet, or Royal Egg | Trading Value = 16

: Cracked, Pet, or Royal Egg | Trading Value = 16 Phoenix : Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 16

: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 16 Lavender Dragon : DJ Gamepass | Trading Value = 16

: DJ Gamepass | Trading Value = 16 Shark: Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 15.5

Ocean Egg | Trading Value = 15.5 Naga Dragon : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 15.5

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 15.5 Tree Kangaroo : Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 15.5

: Southeast Asia Egg | Trading Value = 15.5 Queen Bee: 199 Robux per Honey | Trading Value = 15.5

199 Robux per Honey | Trading Value = 15.5 Goldhorn : Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 15.5

: Mythic Egg | Trading Value = 15.5 Hawk : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 15.5

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 15.5 Winged Horse : 800 Robux | Trading Value = 15.5

: 800 Robux | Trading Value = 15.5 Chimera : 110K Candy | Trading Value = 15.5

: 110K Candy | Trading Value = 15.5 Lava Wolf : Wolf Box | Trading Value = 15

: Wolf Box | Trading Value = 15 Fallow Deer : Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 15

: Woodland Egg | Trading Value = 15 Maneki Neko : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 15

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 15 Baku : Japan Egg | Trading Value = 15

: Japan Egg | Trading Value = 15 Octopus: Ocean Egg | Trading value = 15

Ocean Egg | Trading value = 15 Diamond Ladybug: 1/40 chance 199 Robux (Farm Shop Event 2021 – Diamond Lavender) | Trading Value = 15

1/40 chance 199 Robux (Farm Shop Event 2021 – Diamond Lavender) | Trading Value = 15 Golden Penguin : Golden Goldfish = 15

: Golden Goldfish = 15 Golden King Penguin : Golden Goldfish | Trading Value = 15

: Golden Goldfish | Trading Value = 15 Diamond Griffin: Diamond Egg | Trading Value = 15

Diamond Egg | Trading Value = 15 Alicorn : Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 15

: Basic Egg Update | Trading Value = 15 Pirate Hermit Crab : Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 14.5

: Hermit Crab Box | Trading Value = 14.5 Green Chested Pheasant : Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 14

: Golden Wheat | Trading Value = 14 Snow Owl : 10K Gingerbread 2020 | Trading Value = 14

: 10K Gingerbread 2020 | Trading Value = 14 Golden Albatros : Golden Clams | Trading Value = 14

: Golden Clams | Trading Value = 14 Strawberry Shortcake Bat Dragon | 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 14

| 1,000 Robux | Trading Value = 14 Golden Unicorn: Golden Egg | Trading Value = 14

Golden Egg | Trading Value = 14 Golden Ladybug: Purchase Diamond Lavender (199 Robux) | Trading Value = 14

Purchase Diamond Lavender (199 Robux) | Trading Value = 14 Ninja Monkey: Monkey Box | Trading Value = 14

Monkey Box | Trading Value = 14 Axolotl: 600 Robux | Trading Value = 13

600 Robux | Trading Value = 13 Golden Dragon: Golden Egg | Trading Value = 13

Golden Egg | Trading Value = 13 Golden Walrus : Walrus Box | Trading Value = 12

: Walrus Box | Trading Value = 12 Shark Puppy | 100,000 Beach Balls, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 11.5

| 100,000 Beach Balls, Summer Event 2023 | Trading Value = 11.5 Owlbear : Danger Egg | Trading Value = 11

: Danger Egg | Trading Value = 11 Cerberus: 500 Robux | Trading Value = 10

500 Robux | Trading Value = 10 Shetland Pony Light Brown | Pony Box 2022 Winter Event | Trading Value = 10

| Pony Box 2022 Winter Event | Trading Value = 10 Spinosaurus | Danger Egg | Trading Value = 10

| Danger Egg | Trading Value = 10 Guardian Lion : 500 Robux | Trading Value = 9

: 500 Robux | Trading Value = 9 Peacock: 550 Robux | Trading value = 9

550 Robux | Trading value = 9 Golden Griffin: Golden Egg | Trading Value = 9

Golden Egg | Trading Value = 9 Robo Dog: 600 Robux | Trading Value = 9

600 Robux | Trading Value = 9 King Bee: 199 Robux | Trading Value = 9

199 Robux | Trading Value = 9 Cobra : 500 Robux | Trading Value = 8

: 500 Robux | Trading Value = 8 Unicorn: Cracked, Pet, Royal Egg | Trading Value = 8

Cracked, Pet, Royal Egg | Trading Value = 8 Golden Mummy Cat: Halloween Mummy Cat Box | Trading Value = 8

Halloween Mummy Cat Box | Trading Value = 8 Dragon: Cracked, Pet, Royal Egg | Trading Value = 7

Cracked, Pet, Royal Egg | Trading Value = 7 Kitsune: 600 Robux | Trading Value = 7

600 Robux | Trading Value = 7 Guardian Lion: 500 Robux | Trading Value = 6

500 Robux | Trading Value = 6 Golden Tiger : Tiger Box | Trading Value = 5

: Tiger Box | Trading Value = 5 Metal Ox: Lunar Box | Trading Value = 4

Lunar Box | Trading Value = 4 Griffin: 600 Robux | Trading Value = 4

600 Robux | Trading Value = 4 Nessie : 500 In-Game Bucks | Trading Value = 4

: 500 In-Game Bucks | Trading Value = 4 Lunar Moon Bear : Bear Box | Trading Value = 3

: Bear Box | Trading Value = 3 Yule Log Dog : Fool Egg | Trading Value = 3

: Fool Egg | Trading Value = 3 Sunrise Duckling : Duckling Box | Trading Value = 3

: Duckling Box | Trading Value = 3 Minion: Zodiac Minion Egg | Trading Value = 2.5

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Adopt Me Trade Values – Items

Neon Black Scooter: 315

315 Candy Cannon: 290

290 Blue Egg: 265

265 Pink Egg : 260

: 260 Broomstick: 70

70 Safari Egg: 38

38 Tombstone: 22.5

22.5 Jungle Egg: 22

22 Ghost Vehicle: 20

20 Headless Pumpkin : 21

: 21 Farm Egg: 19

19 Rocket Sled : 15

: 15 Go-Cart: 15

15 Cloud Car: 14

14 Crescent Moon Carriage : 10.5

: 10.5 Monkey Box: 10

10 X-Mas Egg: 8

8 Chinese Lantern: 8

8 Diamond Egg: 8

8 Monster Truck: 8

8 Bat Box: 7

7 Mythic Egg: 7

7 Ocean Egg: 7

7 Southeast Asia Egg : 7

: 7 Aussie Egg: 6.5

6.5 Chick Egg 2020 : 6

: 6 Fossil Egg: 6

6 Moped: 6

6 Pony Box : 5

: 5 Fool Egg : 4

: 4 Bunny Carriage : 4

: 4 Golden Egg: 4

4 Ride Potion: 4

4 Beach Buggy: 4

RGB Box: 4

4 UFO: 3.5

3.5 Dragon Train: 3

3 Fly Potion: 2

2 Evil Unicycle: 2

2 Duckling Box : 2

: 2 Water Scooter : 1.5

: 1.5 Danger Egg: 1.5

And that’s everything you need to know about all the Adopt Me Pet Trade Values in Roblox. For more tips, tricks and guides, search for Twinfinite, or see more of our coverage on the game below.

Featured Image Credit: Roblox