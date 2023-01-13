What Do Preppy Values Mean in Roblox? Answered

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Like any big game, Roblox is constantly growing and evolving. This doesn’t just apply to the sheer volume of titles on the ever-growing platform either, but also in the way that gamers interact and communicate with one another. While everyone may know the meaning behind popular acronyms like GG or BRB, there are some words that Roblox gamers use that may be a little more obscure. Case in point: Some of you out there may be wondering what do preppy values mean in Roblox? Luckily, you’re in the right place as we’re going to explain the meaning of that specific phrase down below. Let’s go!

What Does Preppy Values Mean in Roblox? Answered

Put simply, preppy values is a term used to describe the value of a pet in Adopt Me that is based on how cute the pet looks. In other words, if a pet is really cute, this may increase its overall trade value because of the way it looks, which means that its preppy values are high.

Some players believe that relying too much on preppy values can lead to overvaluing the trade value of a pet in Adopt Me due to the way it looks. Essentially, players may make a trade that isn’t very good value, because the cuteness and the preppy values of said pet are very high. For example, many players believe that cows and turtles have very high preppy values as they’re very cute, but not very rare.

Of course, realistically, value is in the eye of the beholder, so if a player thinks a pet with high preppy values is desirable and worth an expensive trade, then we guess that’s their decision, ultimately. But what we would say is this: Just because a pet is super cute and has high preppy values, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the pet is super rare or worth an expensive trade.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on what preppy values mean in Roblox. For more, here’s what BSF means in Roblox and here’s a guide explaining why Purple is hiding in the vents in Rainbow Friends. Alternatively, feel free to browse the relevant links down below.

