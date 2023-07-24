Best Mutators in Remnant 2

Mutators are some of the most hard-to-find weapon improvements that give incredibly strong bonus perks to weapons. The fact that they can be upgraded only serves to place these items as arsenal must-haves. All mutators are divided by ranged and melee, but it’s still pretty easy to see the best choices for each.

Best Ranged Weapon Mutators

Mutators are gained by killing those red glitchy enemies you might find in the many areas of Remnant 2. Some are obvious fights, while others might take a few rerolls to get the right map parts.

Bandit

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Hands down, the best weapon mutator there is for high-capacity rifles. Bandit gives a 10% chance at base on every single hit not to expend any ammo. When maxed out at level 10, this becomes a 30% chance with a 15% increase in fire rate when it happens. This is an invaluable perk for those Gunslingers that use the XMG57 “Bonesaw” or the Chicago Typewriter.

Refunder

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

While the Bandit is great for providing massive magazine increases, the Refunded is for the other side of the weapon spectrum. Handguns and single-shot rifles are the focus of this because it keeps them stocked with ammo instead of relying on a 10% chance not to use one of the scant few rounds in the magazine. The best handguns for this are the Sorrow and Sureshot due to their damage output.

Twisting Wounds

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

While the other two mutators are for keeping your rain of bullets going, Twisting Wounds is all about dealing more damage. This mutator is perfect for Handlers because attacks from dogs always cause bleed. The one downside is that there aren’t any ranged-based methods of dealing out bleed. Fortunately, when you level this mutator up to max level, guns will cause bleed all on their own. You can’t have an indefinite element-imbued weapon, but you can keep applying bleed as long as you want.

Best Melee Weapon Mutators

Disengage

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If you find yourself at a constant disadvantage, needing to put distance between yourself and the game’s larger enemies hounding you, Disengage is probably what you want. Normal hits give you a better buildup, so you can do a quick evade strike to gain a better position. For the most part, archetypes that focus on ranged won’t find as much use in this, but it’s almost a game-changer for the Challenger.

Striker

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Also on the list of best mutators for a Challenger is Striker. The point is to attack enemies with melee, so your melee does more damage and is a perfect cycle. If you don’t often spend upgrade materials on melee weapons, this mutator should convince you otherwise. One of the game’s claw-type melee weapons is definitely the right pair with the mutator, just because more hits are necessary to take full advantage.

Transference

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If you’re surrounded and running very low on empty, you’ll be glad you have Transference. With it, melee hits turn into not only a method of damage but also a means of support. It’s not enough that hitting any enemy gives you the ammo you might desperately need because upgrading this mutator will also help get your Mods charged. For this one especially, you want a weapon with the fastest attack speed.

As said, mutators are one of the most random pieces of gear to find, so this list will likely be rearranged and updated before long. For now, it should hopefully give you an idea of what items to seek out. For more Remnant 2 guides and general help, take a look at our links below.