Where to Find Leto’s Stash Location in Remnant 2 (The Agenda Trophy)

Want to own some of the best armor in the whole game?

Ward 13 holds a secret that cannot be accessed anywhere within Ward 13. I know that sounds weird, but bare with me. Instead, you’ll need to progress through the game until just about the third area. The lucky thing is that the second area, Labyrinth isn’t subject to randomization, so we can easily show you the path to find Leto’s Stash in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 Leto’s Stash Location

If you followed our Remnant 2 guide on Ford’s chest in Ward 13, you likely have noticed some equipment on the other side of a window when you picked up the SMG. There’s also a yellow gate on the far side of that room, which means we’ll be starting from Labyrinth.

However, before you start the path to that teleport gate, you first need to have the Biome Portal Key quest item you get when you complete this area. This means you’ll have to beat the somewhat frustrating Labyrinth Sentinel boss.

To start the trek, take yourself to the first checkpoint in Labyrinth, the Fractured Ingress. You’ll want to take the stairs to your right and make the first right turn down a narrow walkway.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

After fighting through a few enemies, you’ll come to a wider area with a middle platform that branches forward or right. Take the right path toward the portal.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

However, instead of taking the portal, go around the back of it and look down. You’ll see a different portal over the edge.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

You don’t need to do anything special besides fall over the edge into the portal to be brought to a new area. A pillar enemy will be ahead, but it is alone and shouldn’t be hard for you to beat by now. With it defeated, go through the portal that was next to it.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Take an immediate left through a short corridor.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

To your left, once through, there will be a ledge for you to climb up.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

From this ledge, you’ll need to get a running start and jump to the ledge across the way before climbing onto the higher ledge next to it. Repeat the same process and jump the gap from this higher point. On this ledge will be an opening you can only crouch walk through.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

After you can stand, don’t drop down. Instead, there will be a ledge to your right you’ll have to climb up. From this higher position, you’ll be across from an opening in the wall behind the portal that you’ll have to run and jump to reach.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

The other side of this new passage will bring you to the teleport gate that will require the use of the Biome Portal Key.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Once the portal has been unlocked, you can go through it and find yourself in the Ward 13 area you saw from the window.

What’s in Leto’s Stash?

On a box nearby will be the Chicago Typewriter Long Gun.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

However, to get The Agenda trophy/achievement, you need to go around the freight container to the left of the Chicago Typewriter.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

In it, you will find a chest that will award you the trophy/achievement and contains the Leto Mark II armor set. This set provides excellent armor but is extremely heavy, so it might not be worth equipping all of it.

You can now enjoy your new equipment, all thanks to Leto’s Stash. The Chicago Typewriter is a great weapon to level up, no matter when you first get it. For more Remnant 2 guides, be sure to check out our links below.