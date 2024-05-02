Roblox Button Simulator Mania Codes (May 2024)

After some Roblox Button Simulator Mania codes? This game from Ghoulax is constantly updated with new features, including limited-time events and features. If you’re preparing to dive in but want some freebies to get started, our guide has you covered.

All Roblox Button Simulator Mania Codes

Roblox Button Simulator Mania Codes (Active)

UPDATE2 : Double Token Boost

: Double Token Boost 100KVISITS : Double Token Boost and Double Stat Boost

: Double Token Boost and Double Stat Boost SorryForMassivesShutdown : Double Token Boost

: Double Token Boost UPDATE1 : 500 Gems

: 500 Gems LookAtMiningArea : 25 Cash

: 25 Cash RELEASE : 150 Tokens

: 150 Tokens SorryForBugs: 100 Gems

Roblox Button Simulator Mania Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Button Simulator Mania

Fortunately, redeeming coupons in Button Simulator Mania is an incredibly easy process. This is what you need to do:

Load into Button Simulator Mania via the Roblox game page.

Tap the ABX button on the right of the main HUD.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Redeem.

Check the message below to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Roblox Button Simulator Mania Codes?

The best place to find more coupons is the X page of Ghoulax, the main dev on Button Simulator Mania. They post each time a new update adds more coupons to the game, without any other spam or extra posts. As such, we’d recommend turning on post notifications, so you hear about codes the second they release and don’t miss out.

There’s also a Discord server for the game, but there don’t seem to be any exclusive codes that aren’t also available elsewhere. If you’re a big Discord user you can join it, but the X page is probably a more convenient platform.

Lastly, be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We’ll update our list as soon as we spot any new freebies in Button Simulator Mania, or when existing ones expire. That way, you’ll never miss one.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

Unfortunately, the most likely scenario is that the Button Simulator Maniafreebie you’re trying to redeem has expired. This can happen without warning, because Roblox games tend to remove codes without any prior notice.

What is Roblox Button Simulator Mania?

Button Simulator Mania is a Roblox game where steady progression is the focus of the gameplay loop. Your task is to spam tap buttons to gain abilities, both active and passive. You can then choose to go AFK and passively level up your powers, or dive into head-on combat to grind out artifacts and collectibles that way.

