Demon Piece Trello Link

Let's reach Raftel!
Published: Apr 24, 2024

Demon Piece is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime series One Piece. Becoming a pirate or a marine is dangerous, so you should prepare by visiting the official Demon Piece Trello link to get an idea about your upcoming journey.

You can visit the Trello board for Demon Piece via this link. There, you can read numerous cards containing information that will teach you everything about the game.

Here’s the list of what you can find on the Trello board:

  • Controls
  • Codes
  • AFK Zone
  • Links
  • Islands
  • Quest NPCs
  • Devil Fruits
  • Accessories
  • Weapons
  • Materials
  • Fighting Style
  • Enemies
  • Bosses
  • Races
  • Wanted Posters
  • Game Passes
Demon Piece Trello board.
Image Source: Demon Time Games via Twinfinite

For new players, you should check out the Information section to learn the basics. The controls card contains the list of keys that you can use to move your character, while the Haki card can teach you about the mechanics behind this powerful skill. You can also read the working codes card if you want to claim some freebies.

Afterward, you can check out the Island List section to understand the game’s progression. The lowest level island is Windmill Village, but you can reach Skypiea at level 315. There are also special islands, such as the Colosseum, where you can fight other players.

If you want to complete side quests, you should look through the Quests NPCs section. Besides telling you the location of each character, the cards will also inform you about the missions’ main objectives and rewards.

The Demon Piece Trello board also contains information about all the Devil Fruits you can discover in the game. The rarity ranges from common to legendary. Although the cards won’t tell you about how to find these fruits, you can read about all the abilities that you can use after eating them.

That’s everything you need to know about the Demon Piece Trello link. For more One Piece content, check out our rankings on the best characters and arcs in the series.

