Blades of Chance Codes (March 2024)

If you’re looking to play Blades of Chance, you then have to be prepared for the massive grind that this game is. However, you can speed it up a bit by using boosts that the devs are giving out for absolutely free. Scroll down below and you’ll find the list of all Blades of Chance codes.

All Blades of Chance Codes

There are no working codes right now.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Blades of Chance

Follow the instructions below to redeem Blades of Chance codes:

Open Blades of Chance on Roblox. Type or paste in your code into the text field on the bottom right. Click on the Submit button to claim your freebies.

This code redemption system will probably change soon, and we will update the article as soon as it does.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

If you encounter an error while redeeming your Blades of Chance codes, it’s probably due to a spelling mistake. That’s why you should avoid typing them out, especially if they’re one of the longer ones, and instead copy and paste them.

Also, it could be that your spelling was fine, but the code you used has already expired or never existed. This happens in literally every Roblox experience, and unfortunately, there is nothing we, as players, can do about it except check only sites/sources we trust.

How Can You Get More Blades of Chance Codes?

If you want to go out of your way and search for codes yourself, then you should check out the Blades of Chance Discord server and the official Twitter/X account. Both are great places to look but Discord has a community of players you can interact with and ask for advice.

However, both of these sources are sometimes not updated, or they might not contain older codes that are still working. That’s why you should bookmark this post instead. We always make sure that all the codes are working so you waste as little time as possible on redeeming them.

Well, that’s all we have on how to redeem and what the working codes are for Blades of Chance. For more articles just like this one, visit the Codes section here on Twinfinite. We’ve got lists for all the most popular Roblox titles, where those few extra boosts can really help you out.

Also, if you really enjoy anime experiences like this one, then you should check out Anime Dungeon Fighters. It’s another cool anime-themed game where you get to see your most-loved anime characters.

