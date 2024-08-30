Pressure Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 30, 2024 Searched for new codes.

No one expects you to come back, so if you succeed, it will be a miracle! Inspired by the legendary Doors, this game is scary, but at the same time, it offers unlimited fun, especially if you team up with friends. And yes, we have Pressure codes, so use them ASAP.

All Pressure Codes List

Pressure Codes (Working)

slederman : 2 Revives

: 2 Revives Gullible : -300 Kroner

: -300 Kroner SMILEYBOMB!!!: 500 Kroner

Pressure Codes (Expired)

There are no inactive Pressure codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Pressure

If you want to redeem Pressure codes right away, follow these easy steps below:

Image by Twinfinite

Launch Pressure on Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of your screen. Insert a code into the Type Here text box. Hit the SUBMIT button and enjoy your gifts.

