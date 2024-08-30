Image Credit: Bethesda
Pressure Promo Image
Image via Urbanshade: Hadal Division
Pressure Codes (August 2024)

I'm not scared—you are!
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Aug 30, 2024 06:06 am

Updated: August 30, 2024

Searched for new codes.

No one expects you to come back, so if you succeed, it will be a miracle! Inspired by the legendary Doors, this game is scary, but at the same time, it offers unlimited fun, especially if you team up with friends. And yes, we have Pressure codes, so use them ASAP.

All Pressure Codes List

Pressure Codes (Working)

  • slederman: 2 Revives
  • Gullible: -300 Kroner
  • SMILEYBOMB!!!: 500 Kroner

Pressure Codes (Expired)

  • There are no inactive Pressure codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Pressure

If you want to redeem Pressure codes right away, follow these easy steps below:

How to redeem codes in Pressure
Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Pressure on Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Insert a code into the Type Here text box.
  4. Hit the SUBMIT button and enjoy your gifts.

If you would like to test your skills in other Roblox games with freebies, make sure to visit the rest of our dedicated Roblox Codes section here on Twinfinite!

