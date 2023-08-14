Top 10 Paramecia Type Devil Fruits in One Piece, Ranked

One Piece is well known for its unique power system in its lore, Devil Fruits. These special fruits give extraordinary powers to those who eat them at the cost of losing their ability to swim. The powers can range from anything one can dream up, such as being made of rubber or causing massive earthquakes with the wave of your hand. However, the fruits are broken down into separate tiers based on what kind of Devil Fruit it is. So today, we’re ranking the top 10 Paramecia Type Devil Fruits in One Piece.

PSA: This post contains spoilers about devil fruits and their users. We advise you to either watch the anime or read the manga ahead of time to avoid learning unwanted information.

10. Time-Time Fruit

Wielded by Akatsuki Toki, the eventual wife of Oden, the Time-Time Fruit allows the user to jump forward in time however many times they want, no matter the years. We learn that Toki was originally born during the Void Century, technically making her hundreds of years old by the time we see her, but thanks to her Devil Fruit, she has jumped forward in time whenever she wanted.

While her age remains the same, she can jump hundreds of years into the future, or even a few minutes ahead. However, she can never go back to the time period she was previously in. This means her Devil Fruit technically has two drawbacks, as she cannot swim, nor can she travel to the past.

While she used her powers to her benefit, it shows that if the Time-Time Fruit were to end up in the wrong hands, the after-effects could be devastating. At this point in time we currently do not know who currently owns the Fruit since Toki’s death, but we pray it ends up in the right hands.

9. Bonney’s Devil Fruit

Currently, Bonney, a member of the Worst Generation, has an unnamed Paramecia Type Devil Fruit. This particular fruit allows her to alter her own age and the age of those around her. We’ve seen time and time again her transforming into a little kid to steal some food and other items. On top of that, she even turned Marine Soldiers who were targeting her into old men just by touching them.

It’s still being determined how far she can push the age gap, as since she can always make herself younger, she may technically be immortal. Nonetheless, being able to alter one’s age in the blink of an eye cannot be understated as one of the most potent Devil Fruits the series has seen.

8. String-String Fruit

It shouldn’t be an understatement to say that a lot of One Piece’s popularity goes to this man right here, Doflamingo, wielder of the String-String Fruit. This terrifying power allows him to construct and wield strings at will. We saw this power in full force throughout his time in the anime, using his Strings to slice entire buildings in half, or do even worse to people. It’s no secret how his secondary name was “Puppet Master.”

It’s been quite some time since we saw him — if you recall, he lost to Luffy — but it would be exciting to see if his powers could be enhanced with an awakening like other Paramecia Type Devil Fruits.

7. Metal-Metal Fruit

Yet another member of the Worst Generation, Captain Kid has the esteemed Metal-Metal Fruit. As one would expect, he has the power to control any metal objects within a certain radius of him. This includes constructing things with them, repelling them, and pulling them in like a magnet.

Essentially, this power makes him the Magneto of the One Piece verse, which is extremely powerful for an age that still relies on Swords and Guns. Losing an arm didn’t stop him either, as he constructed a new one made of metal for himself. While Captain Kid doesn’t get as much time to shine as some other members of the Worst Generation, his power shouldn’t be underestimated.

6. Hobby-Hobby Fruit

A member of the Donquixote Pirates, Sugar has the Hobby-Hobby Fruit. This powerful Devil Fruit allows Sugar to transform anyone she touches into a toy, binding them to her forever. To make matters even darker, the fruit also removes the person turned into a toy from the world, making everyone else forget who they once were. The toy also cannot speak about their past.

This is arguably one of the darkest Devil Fruit powers the series has ever created, as it essentially wipes someone off the planet without a trace forever. Although, the cost of such a power is high. The user of the Fruit is gifted with immortality but cursed to stay young forever, as we see with Sugar. It shouldn’t be understated that this Devil Fruit is undeniably one of the strongest and darkest the series has ever seen.

5. Love-Love Fruit

The “Medusa” of the One Piece universe, Boa Hancock is the user of the Love-Love Fruit. This fruit turns anyone to stone if they feel love or lust towards the user. Unfortunately, Boa Hancock is one of the most beautiful women in One Piece, making it very easy to love or lust for her. Of course, this does leave her defenseless against those more powerful than her, who don’t love or lust for her.

That said, it shouldn’t be understated that this works on the large majority of the One Piece universe. We’re lucky that Boa mainly confines herself to a small island full of women rather than taking her powers across the sea like a typical pirate would. We would be seeing many more stone statues if that were the case.

4. Soul-Soul Fruit

One of the Emperors of the Sea, Big Mom is the user of the Soul-Soul Fruit. This terrifying Devil Fruit allows the user to literally steal the souls of those who fear the user. This works incredibly well in Big Mom’s favor since there’s no shortage of people who fear her name and power. On top of that, she can also utilize the stolen souls and give life to those living and non-living. In Big Mom’s case, she’s used some stolen Souls to give life to objects like a sword, fire, and a storm cloud.

However, the main drawback of this power is that it leaves the user helpless if someone isn’t afraid of the user. We saw this first hand when Big Mom tried to steal Jinbei’s soul, but failed to do so since he wasn’t afraid of her. However, Big Mom makes up for this drawback with her overwhelming strength, along with her companions, Zeus and Napoleon.

3. Press-Press Fruit

Arguably the most powerful Admiral of the Marines, Fujitora is wielder of the Press-Press Fruit. They should really change its name to the Gravity-Gravity Fruit, since it allows the user to control gravitational forces at will. Like Captain Kid who can push and pull metal objects, the user can push and pull any objects they choose, including people. Fujitora puts this on full display in the image above when he encountered the Straw Hat Pirates.

Thankfully, someone respectful like Fujitora is the current wielder of the fruit, as it has the power to turn the world on its head. If another wielder appears and it has malicious intent, they could summon meteors from the sky and more. We’re very excited to see Fujitora return in a fight one day.

2. Op-Op Fruit

Unlike Kid, Law, another member of the Worst Generation, has had plenty of time showcasing his incredible powers with the Op-Op Fruit. This Devil Fruit allows the user to create an invisible dome called Room, from which they can freely control everything within it.

Swap places with objects, push or pull them, and more; this fruit does it all. That said, Law mainly uses it to teleport himself or others from harm’s way. However, this fruit also has a secondary effect: the user can give someone else immortality at the cost of the user’s life. Thus, this fruit was called “The Ultimate Devil Fruit,” and it sits at the number two spot on this list.

1. Tremor-Tremor Fruit

It should be no surprise why the infamous Emperor of the Sea, Whitebeard, sits at the top of this list. His access to the Tremor-Tremor Fruit allows him to create earthquakes and shockwaves at will, giving him the power to destroy the planet if he wanted. The creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda, had even stated that Whitebeard’s Tremor-Tremor Fruit is undoubtedly the strongest Paramecia Devil Fruit.

With the power to shake the very world he stands on, it’s no secret how he became one of the Emperors of the Sea and was dubbed “The Strongest Man in the World.” That said, the current user of the fruit is now Blackbeard, and we’re very worried to see what destruction he’ll bring when he fully utilizes its power.