When Is the Dandadan Anime Coming Out? Explained

The anime adaptation of Dandadan is primed to be one of the biggest anime releases of 2024, but when exactly is it set to premiere? We set out to answer this question with a detailed guide going over its release date, where it will stream, and more.

Image Credit: Science Saru

To start, we’ll state right out that the Dandadan anime is slated for release in 2024. This was revealed alongside its reveal trailer that went live back in November of 2023. However, it’s still unknown exactly when the anime will air. There hasn’t been any announcement in the following months about the exact premiere date or even the exact season the show will air in.

It’s a bit of a bummer, but also not that surprising. After all, the Dandadan anime adaptation was only just officially announced and likely has a ways to go before it’s officially set to air and stream. Likewise, a streaming platform hasn’t been announced for the series’ release outside of Japan, meaning there’s plenty more work that has to go into the series’ preparation.

If we had to hazard a guess though, we’d say that the series will go live sometime in the latter half of 2024. This would place it in either the Summer 2024 or Fall 2024 anime seasons, giving the animation team at Science Saru half a year at the least to wrap up the show’s production and polish it up more before it’s presented to audiences.

Which Streaming Platforms Will Dandadan Be on? Explained

As for which streaming platforms are most likely to stream Dandadan, our money is on Crunchyroll or Netflix. Both are well known for streaming Shonen shows in the same vein as this upcoming series, and either would have the funds needed to land this rather lucrative long-running series in the making.

However, this is only speculation. It’s entirely possible that the series could be picked up by Disney and streamed through Hulu or Disney +, especially given the company has made moves to secure more Shonen fare in recent months. HIDIVE could likewise make a big play to secure a larger show for its slate of offerings. It may even stream on multiple platforms a la Zom 100, making it that much easier to give the series a look.

We’ll have to wait and see how things shake out in the coming weeks and months. Rest assured, though, that we’ll update this article accordingly once more info is available.

When Will the English Dub for Dandadan Come Out? Explained

Image Credit: Science Saru

Finally, there’s the question of when the English dub for the Dandadan anime will go live. Though we can’t say for certain when this will occur until we get a firm release date for the series, we can at least narrow down the timeframe based on a few scenarios.

More specifically: If Dandadan is picked up by Crunchyroll or Hulu, then we can expect the English dub to kick off three weeks after the premiere of the first subbed episode. On the other hand, if it’s picked up by Netflix or HIDIVE, then the English dub might come out much later. It might be a little over a month, or even after the season is done airing in the worst case scenario.

Again though, this is just speculation. Be sure to check back once a firm release date has been given, as we’ll be able to provide a firmer answer at that time.

And with that, you're all caught up on when the Dandadan anime is coming out. For more on the series, check out our chapter release date calendar for the manga.