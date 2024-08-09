Every My Hero Academia Arc, Ranked From Zero to Hero

My Hero Academia is, without a doubt, one of the most influential anime and manga to release in the past few decades. Initially compared to other Shonen works ad nauseam, it managed to set itself apart thanks to its creative characters, dazzling art, and engaging story arcs.

Recommended Videos

And yet, when one looks back at all of its different arcs, some are clearly a cut above the rest. To that end, we’re here to rank every My Hero Academia arc from worst to best.

Bear in mind that we are pulling from the manga to create a complete ranking of every possible arc. As such, we will be going into full spoilers for the entire series. Consider this your one and only *Spoiler Warning* .

23. UA Traitor Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

It’s a little sad that the UA Traitor Arc wasn’t more well executed, as it had all of the trappings of a pivotal arc.

Host to a reveal built up over the course of the entire series, there’s plenty of emotion for the arc to work off of. Aoyama’s struggle with his guilt at lying to his friends and mentors, and Midoriya’s fight to make him repent for his mistakes, make for some quality drama that propel the series toward its final conflict.

However, it’s hard not to look back at this shocking revelation and realize it wasn’t as impactful as it could have been. Its placement makes it feel like something the author almost forgot about, and in the grand scheme of things, there are really no consequences for Aoyama’s long-kept secrets other than promises of atonement after the series’ conclusion.

Because of all this, the UA Traitor Arc falls to the bottom of our rankings, with the rest of the series easily outdoing it in almost every regard.

22. Quirk Apprehension Test Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Quirk Apprehension Test Arc of My Hero Academia isn’t a bad one, but it definitely feels miniscule in comparison to the rest of the series.

To be sure, it’s a great showcase of the other students and their quirks prior to their school year shenanigans. Likewise, Midoriya’s wakeup call regarding his quirk — and the proper way to use it — makes for a small-scale conflict which foreshadows a struggle he has to contend with for the rest of the series.

But when the dust settles, there’s not too much gained from the arc as a whole. It feels more like a footnote than a proper arc, and can even come off as filler when you consider in hindsight how silly it was that Aizawa’s threat of expulsion came near the very start of the series.

21. Remedial Course Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

You wouldn’t be blamed if you mistook the Remedial Course Arc for My Hero Academia filler. While it might cover an important portion of the story for some side characters, the arc is pretty unimportant in the grand scheme of things. It only serves to hold up the progression of the narrative and put the more popular characters in odd positions, complete with a generic moral about thinking outside the box and considering others via the children our heroes have to take care of.

Fortunately for the arc, it’s a fun time regardless. There’s undeniably entertainment to be had watching Bakugo, Todoroki, and the rest juggle their responsibilities with the enjoyment of the children, and it is a nice break from more serious story content that precedes and follows it. All of this adds up to enough to keep it from the bottom of our ranking, if only barely.

20. Endeavor Agency Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Endeavor Agency Arc of My Hero Academia is, by all accounts, a transitional arc through and through. Not much happens to progress the plot. Instead, the series’ trio of protagonists spend time honing their abilities under Endeavor and help him work toward mending his relationship with his family, giving the series a chance to shine a light on the stories happening in the background. There aren’t any big fights to speak of, and the progress made even in these side stories is minimal.

But thanks to this, it gives readers and viewers a chance to catch their breath before one of the bigger arcs in the series. The arc itself suffers as a result, but it does set the rest of the series up for success, helping this arc land near the upper bottom.

19. UA School Festival Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The School Festival Arc is yet another example of a transitional cour of the series which helps the series overall, but at the cost of its own success.

Set directly after the Shie Hassaikai arc, this portion of the story was always going to struggle to stand out. Its drama surrounding class 1-A’s performance at the festival feels insignificant compared to saving Eri, and even Deku’s struggle to figure out his hero support equipment during a fight with Gentle Criminal could only raise the stakes so much.

Fortunately, this also means that it’s easier to enjoy the arc without the fear of major ramifications for the wider series. It’s a junk food or filler-esque affair, and while it may not be perfect, it does serve its purpose admirably in the grand scheme of things.

18. Joint Training Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

Whereas other arcs could be blamed for featuring too little action, the Joint Training Arc swings in the opposite direction.

To be sure, it isn’t without its narrative merits. Shinso’s return as a prospective member of the hero course, and Midoriya’s awakening of his second One for All Quirk, are significant to the plot and lend some much-needed weight to the arc overall. Likewise, the battles between Class 1-A and 1-B are inventive enough that they stand out from the rest of the series.

But then, it’s also impossible to ignore how low-stakes and repetitive all of the fights are. Outside of Midoriya’s inability to control his Quirk, there’s never much risk involved in the battles and there’s little doubt everyone will walk away the same way they entered. And while the non-stop action is nice to a point, it does begin to feel like you’re watching the same skirmish over and over again by the end.

It’s by no means the worst arc in the series, but we wouldn’t blame anyone for wanting to get through this portion of the story as fast as possible.

17. Entrance Exam Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

Despite being the series’ first cour, the Entrance Exam Arc of My Hero Academia has some strong merits that help it stand out as worthwhile.

Midoriya’s first save alone is a great first foray into the series’ world, and the dynamics he establishes with Bakugo and All Might both bolster the series early on. Not only that, but Midoriya’s training montage leads to one of the more emotional and exciting moments in the series when he succeeds; all before he even gets his quirk.

It’s a strong and well-done first arc to a series, but that’s also its biggest weak point. With all of the amazing moments and story segments that follow it, it’s hard not to rank this arc lower on the list, if only because the series got better and better as time went on.

16. Forest Training Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Forest Training Arc certainly has some major points in its favor, not least of which is Midoriya’s big fight with Muscular.

Initially starting off as a fun training montage for Class 1-A, this story segment quickly pivots into one wherein Midoriya has to make his first true civilian save and take down a villain all on his own. It’s a huge moment narratively, and the fight that ensues easily ranks among some of the best in the series.

Not only that but the battles and dynamics that form among the rest of the cast as the chaos kicks off are a joy to behold. Several Class 1-B characters get their chance to shine, and the way several Class 1-A students try to use their powers to prevent Bakugo’s capture is novel enough to keep viewers and readers hooked.

So then, why does it fall so low in our rankings? Well, the answer is simple: It ends up being a setup arc for another, bigger segment of the story. In hindsight, the two tones it displays can make for some serious whiplash. All the same, it still fits solidly in the middle of the pack and is easily a high point for the series.

15. Epilogue Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Shonen Jump

The Epilogue Arc of My Hero Academia isn’t the best in the series, but it wasn’t ever meant to be.

Obviously taking place after the events of the Final War Arc, the epilogue ties up a few loose ends from the series and closes out the cast’s stories for good. Bittersweet reunions are had, grudges are reaffirmed or buried, and the world fans have experienced for over a decade heads toward a brighter future.

It doesn’t even have a conflict to speak of. At worst, there are struggles certain characters have to confront, and even then these are addressed fairly quickly and without issue. It’s a light-hearted victory lap that celebrates how far the series came. Even if it can’t rise any higher than this within our ranking of all the My Hero Academia arcs, it should say a lot that it reaches as high as it does despite being a sweet sendoff for the series.

14. Provisional Hero License Exam Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

Whereas other arcs with competitions between students don’t rank as highly on our list, the Provisional Hero License Exam Arc claws its way higher thanks to a few factors.

First and foremost, there’s the proper use of stakes. Midoriya and his classmates have something they need to achieve via the Provisional Hero Licenses. It makes sense that they’d fight so desperately against those that they’d normally see as allies, and the battles that occur feel that much weightier as a result. Likewise, their success isn’t as assured in other arcs. Not every member of the class manages to get their licenses by the end, which makes good on the stakes presented at the start of the arc.

And of course, there’s the fights that take place. While not as dire or intense as in other arcs, the ones that occur here are more exciting thanks to the new and inventive quirks on display. Some even prove a match for the core heroes’ skills, as was the case with Bakugo and Todoroki, resulting in some unexpected losses for both.

It’s a much-needed breath of fresh air when it occurs in the series and manages to carve a nice niche for itself within the middle of our rankings.

13. Dark Hero Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Dark Hero Arc might not be able to rise above the middle ranks of our list, but it still stands out as one of the better arcs in the series for a few key reasons.

In addition to sporting a grimmer tone and aesthetic compared to the rest of the series, it also marks a point in the series where Midoriya is isolated from any help or support. There isn’t anyone to help him through his struggles until the arc’s conclusion and almost all of the conflict he faces is made worse by his internal struggles with his own worries and fears.

The fights mirror this perfectly too. Both Midoriya’s clash with Lady Nagant and his smaller skirmishes with other villains maintain a sense of isolation and solitude, and the wear and tear they leave him with drag him down into a perpetual exhaustion that results in his dark and haggard form.

About the only downside of the arc is that its placement makes it feel more like an obstacle than an integral part of the story. As great as it can be, there’s no denying that it stands between fans and the series’ long-awaited climax. This turns even its best moments into obstacles holding up the story’s progression, and the arcs that follow only further diminish its memorability and impact.

All the same, the Dark Hero Arc is a strong one within the My Hero Academia franchise and beyond. If not for the quality of the rest of the series, it almost certainly would have risen even higher.

12. Battle Trial Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Shonen Jump

The Battle Training Arc of My Hero Academia stands as one of the first to provide some payoff to an inevitable confrontation, and it does so beautifully.

From the jump, Bakugo was set up as a cruel antithesis to Midoriya. Where our protagonist was cursed to be born Quirkless and had to struggle for everything he got, Bakugo was born with an insanely strong Quirk and never let his former friend forget how different they were. Or at least, he did until Midoriya saved his life and obtained powers of his own; both of which enraged Bakugo to no end.

All of this comes to a head in this arc, and the fireworks are spectacular. The two clash as if they were in a life-or-death battle, and all of their frustrations with one another come to the forefront with every hit they land. This is all while they try to secure victories in a training exercise too, which gives Ida and Uraraka chances to better introduce themselves as well.

However, it is worth noting that the arc does feel more like a hint at what’s to come than a fully-fledged part of the story. While Midoriya and Bakugo do hash some things out, a lot is left to be dealt with at a later time. It by no means ruins the arc, but it does hold it back compared to other arcs on this list.

11. Final Exams Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Final Exam Arc succeeds where the Battle training arc failed for one simple reason: There’s clear progression in several character arcs.

While some of the battles are certainly meant to be fun and jokey, others put the growth of certain characters on full display. Key among them is that of Bakugo and Midoriya, who both make strides toward bettering themselves thanks to the imposing challenge they face in defeating All Might. The former even sacrifices his own desires to make sure they win the fight, and makes a giant leap toward being a full-grown person.

Is it a perfect arc? No. But it still manages to show off just how far the protagonists have come and how much further they can still go.

10. UA Sports Festival Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

There’s a reason the UA Sports Festival Arc of My Hero Academia is where a lot of people started to take notice of the series as a whole.

Flush with fun moments and some of the series’ best fight scenes to that point, the arc quickly builds up momentum and doesn’t let its foot off the pedal until the conclusion. Midoriya likewise starts to feel like a fully fleshed-out character, thanks in no small part to his dynamic with Todoroki giving him reason to voice his own opinions and make a stand during their battle.

It honestly could have been a lot higher on this list if not for the building quality of the series. Fortunately, it still makes the top ten and remains a great early example of the potential this series managed to realize.

9. Pro Hero Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Pro Hero Arc fills an odd space within the My Hero Academia series, but it does a great job of building up some momentum while holding its own as a strong story segment.

Centered almost exclusively around Endeavor, the arc tackles a difficult challenge. It has to make Endeavor the hero despite his many missteps earlier on in the series, all while introducing several other big heroes that will play pivotal roles within the plot.

And to a large degree, it succeeds. Endeavor feels like a fully fleshed-out character rather than a one-note hateful eugenics practitioner, and he delivers one of the series’ more intense fights against the High End Nomu in the process. Hawks likewise establishes himself as a worthwhile addition to the cast, and the seeds are planted for Mirko to enter the fray at a later time.

It’s admittedly shorter compared to the arcs it’s surrounded by, but that doesn’t matter too much by the time it comes to a close. Anyone can come away from this arc satisfied, and every viewer or reader will be even more excited for what the story still has in store.

8. Hero Killer Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Hero Killer Arc is an odd beast within the scope of the wider story, but that isn’t to say it’s lacking in any sort of quality.

Similar to the USJ arc, this segment of the story introduces some higher stakes and a wider conflict to the plot. Stain’s ideology, and the problems he has with hero society as a whole, strike a chord with the many disenfranchised villains throughout Japan, which in turn gets the ball rolling toward the eventual clash between good and evil that makes up the series’ later parts.

Its fights are also some of the best in the series’ first part. Endeavor’s battles with the Nomu are some solid monster-of-the-week fare, while Midoriya and Ida’s clash with Stain carries the kind of do-or-die energy that elevates it toward being a proper Shonen Brawl.

The only real fault we can attribute to it is that it gets overshadowed so quickly by the arcs that follows it. Even then, it remains a memorable step forward for the series and a solid occupant of the upper ranks.

7. USJ Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The “You Say Run Goes With Everything” meme is great, but the USJ Arc as a whole has plenty of other merits.

The series’ de facto introduction to the main antagonist, this arc raises the stakes to the maximum in the blink of an eye. What was initially a slow build toward Midoriya learning to use his powers turns into a fight for survival, and the tension from this escalation seeps into every interaction and battle wonderfully.

This extends not only to the members of Class 1-A, but also to the more established heroes like Eraserhead and All Might. The former even gets properly mangled in the process of protecting his students, resulting in some dire moments of helplessness for the students and a great motivator for the latter to win.

It’s just a terrific arc all around, and a great showcase of the heights the series could and would achieve.

6. Hideout Raid Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

Almost every viewer and reader knew All Might’s end was coming sooner or later, and the Hideout Raid Arc manages to deliver this moment brilliantly.

Host to an amazing fight and some truly terrific moments between a variety of characters, the arc is a grand sendoff to the series’ early aesthetics and vibes. The former sees the undisputed Number 1 Hero officially hand over the reigns to the protagonists, and he does so by finally settling the score with the elusive All for One. Some major revelations come to the surface about Shigaraki in the process, and Horikoshi manages to set up the rest of the series’ stakes beautifully.

Simultaneously, the students from class 1-A strive to rescue Bakugo, and Midoriya doesn’t even hog the spotlight while they do so. Instead, Kirishima makes the save, lending weight to his and Bakugo’s interactions to further cement Class 1-A as integral to the wider plot.

It’s the kind of quintessential My Hero Academia arc that shows the level of quality the series can achieve, and stands as one of the most memorable high points one will witness during their read-through or watch-through.

5. Shie Hassaikai Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

While there were plenty of good arcs that preceded the Shie Hassaikai arc in My Hero Academia, few feel as complete and engrossing.

From the jump, it draws viewers and readers in with some of the best new reveals and plot points possible. The upper Classmen immediately establish themselves as worthwhile characters, and Midoriya gains a new driving goal via the rescue of Eri not long after.

What’s more, it never loses any momentum as it continues along. It steadily builds toward the heroes’ assault on the Hassaikai hideout, and then continues building until Midoriya successfully takes down Overhaul in a climactic showcase of One for All’s true power. This is bolstered by great fights happening in the background with the side characters, as well as solid story progression via Night Eye’s revelation about All Might’s fate.

It’s a major high point for the series, and handily lands within our top five best My Hero Academia arcs as a result.

4. Star and Stripe Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

Though brief, the Star and Stripe Arc of My Hero Academia manages to toe the line between being a distraction and a much-needed progression of the series perfectly.

Set neatly between the buildup and execution of the series’ climax, the arc offers a break from Midoriya’s preparation for the final fight while also showing off Shigaraki’s fully realized power. Not only that, but it does so with an entirely new character via Star and Stripe, who acts as a great stand-in for All Might and gives viewers and readers a larger-than-life hero to root for.

But the biggest mark of quality is that the fight between Shigaraki and Star and Stripe is one of the best in the series. Arguably for the first time, there’s a no-holds-barred clash between two super-powered beings that feels properly titanic. The sky is ripped apart, and both sides feel evenly matched in a way that leaves viewers and readers watching in awe as they smash and crash against each other like action figures.

It’s a fun time all around. And what’s more, it manages to feel necessary via its impact on the following arcs thanks to how the fight damages Shigaraki. Transitional arc or no, it deserves to be among the very best parts of the story both in our rankings and beyond.

3. Paranormal Liberation War Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

We wouldn’t blame anyone for being on the fence about the series prior to the Paranormal Liberation War arc. For several chapters and episodes on end, it fell into a predictable pattern of the heroes winning every battle and building toward even greater heights.

Once the war begins, though, all of this changes. The desperate battles between the heroes and villains become even more dire, and the villains finally feel on par with the do-gooders in the way of their goals. This includes the one between Midoriya and Shigaraki, and the latter finally feels like the true final big bad of the series by the arc’s end.

Several side stories also come to a head, and they actively play into the larger plot in a way that makes them feel vital to the overarching plot. Dabi’s reveal to Endeavor easily takes the cake, but the culmination of Twice and Hawk’s relationship is also a standout thanks to its tragic conclusion.

And that’s just the main beats of the arc. All the while, major strides are made for the character development of the entire cast of characters in the background, and they all feed into the feeling of defeat and desperation once the arc concludes.

We could go on and on, but the fact remains that the arc is spectacular, especially for one that marks the start of the build toward the climax. It’ll easily be remembered as one of the series’ best, and one which won’t soon be forgotten in the wider sphere of Shonen.

2. Meta Liberation Army Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Bones

The Meta Liberation Army Arc of My Hero Academia is, without question, one of the best arcs in the series.

The only arc that focuses exclusively on the villains, this portion of the story is decidedly darker than even the Dark Hero Arc. Shigaraki and his allies clash violently with Re-Destro and his followers, and the end result is a brutal bloodbath wherein the danger of Quirks is put on full display.

Simultaneously, we get a glimpse at the struggles of Shigaraki and some of the other core villains through their own flashbacks and backstories. Each is humanized and made relatable the same way the heroes have been; or at least, they are to an extent. Their realizations, and the power-ups they get from achieving them, have dire consequences and feel like twisted inverses of the progress made by the series’ protagonists.

And to top all of this off, the arc is a blast to read or watch. It’s so much fun to see the villains run wild and grow even more powerful, and the thought of them clashing with the heroes in future arcs becomes even more enticing.

It’s everything one could want from an arc centered around the antagonists, and if not for one other arc the series offered, this very well could have been at the top of the list.

1. Final War Arc

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Shonen Jump

The Final War Arc of My Hero Academia tosses everything and the kitchen sink into the series’ climactic final act, and we’d be lying if we said it didn’t pay off.

From the jump, this arc dives straight into the long-awaited final confrontation between the Heroes and Villains and doesn’t let up for a second. Readers and viewers are constantly treated to clashes between Midoriya and Shigaraki, Bakugo and All for One, Todoroki and Dabi, and so many other fights that were built up over the course of years, and all of them feel like they were worth the wait.

Not only that, but there are narrative pay-offs for each plot thread left dangling after hundreds of chapters. From All Might to Gentle Criminal and La Brava, every character big and small gets some time in the spotlight or a moment that brings their story full circle, and in a way that feels relevant to the progression of the plot no less.

Its only real drawback is that it’s easily the longest arc in the series, and can feel like an ordeal when taken on in larger sittings. But even then, it’s hard not to look at My Hero Academia’s ultimate arc and feel like it did everything right; so much so that it’s easily the best arc in the series.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy