Does Asa Die in Chainsaw Man? Answered (Spoilers)

Asa Mitaka has established herself as a properly dysfunctional protagonist during her tenure in Chainsaw Man, but her plot armor isn’t as strong as Denji’s. Because of this, a specific moment likely has you wondering whether or not Asa dies in Chainsaw Man.

Do be warned that there are Massive Spoilers Ahead .

Is Asa Mitaka Dead in Chainsaw Man? Answered

Image Credit: Tatsuki Fujimoto and Shonen Jump

To put it bluntly, we don’t yet know for sure if Asa Mitaka is dead in Chainsaw Man. Based on the evidence available though, the chances are very high.

During Denji’s latest transformation into the Chainsaw Devil, the Yoru-controlled Asa attempted to subdue her crush and release the Nuclear Weapons Devil from his stomach. In the process, she lost her remaining arm and was left to fight against the series’ flagship monster with next to no offensive capabilities. Chainsaw Man 175 then ends with her looking in terror as the art cuts to a page of stark white, with her fate left up in the air.

While there’s a chance she survives thanks to Denji regaining his senses — or via some plan Yoru had up her sleeve the whole time — Nayuta’s recent demise doesn’t leave the odds in the favor of the series’ second protagonist. We’ll be sure to update this guide with the definitive answer as soon as Chainsaw Man 176 releases in a week’s time on Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. EST.

Can Asa Mitaka Come Back to Life? Theories Explained

As for whether or not Asa can come back to life through the usual Shonen shenanigans, the answer is equally unclear.

While it’s not unheard of for dead characters to come back to life in Chainsaw Man, it’s also incredibly rare and requires specific circumstances. Makima, for example, avoided her death through a wide-reaching contract, and even then it was limited in how perfectly it could work.

At best, some aforementioned plan concocted by Yoru might result in Asa’s survival. Even then, its effects are certain to come with a cost, not least of which being for Asa and her body, and Asa herself might not survive in the way readers might have hoped for.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the next few chapters, as it seems unlikely author Tatsuki Fujimoto would reverse course on her death so quickly.

And that’s everything we have on whether or not Asa dies in Chainsaw Man. For more on the series, you can check out our Chainsaw Man chapter release calendar or our op-ed on whether or not Chainsaw Man Part 2 is too slow.

