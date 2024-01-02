Chainsaw Man 2024 Manga Chapter Release Date Calendar

To say 2024 will be a massive year for the Chainsaw Man manga would be an understatement, as the series is poised to enter the climax of Part 2. With this in mind, you wouldn’t be blamed for wanting to know when each new Chainsaw Man chapter release date is.

Fortunately, we can help.

When Do Chainsaw Man Manga Chapters Come Out? Explained

Image Credit: Tatsuki Fujimoto and Shonen Jump

To start, it’s worth noting that the release schedule for the Chainsaw Man manga is a little different compared to other Shonen Jump series like One Piece, My Hero Academia, or Jujutsu Kaisen.

Whereas those series are released via the print edition of Shonen Jump, Chainsaw Man is released digitally via Jump+. This means that there aren’t Raws or fan translations which release prior to its official release via the official Shonen Jump website and app, which in turn means it’s impossible for chapters to release early.

Likewise, it’s difficult to nail down the exact release pattern for new chapters. While you can always count on the series to release a new chapter on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. EST, it’s anyone’s guess whether there will be a one week break or two week break between new parts of the story becoming available.

With all of this in mind, we’ve created a table down below which contains all of the known release dates for Chainsaw Man manga chapters releasing in 2024. We’ll be updating this table regularly, so be sure to check back consistently to make sure you’re up to date.

Chapter # Official Release Date Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 Jan. 9 a 10 a.m. EST Chainsaw Man Chapter 153 TBA

What Will Happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 152? Theories Explained

With all that out of the way, you’re likely wondering what will happen in Chainsaw Man Chapter 152 given it’s the next chapter slated for release.

While we can’t say for certain given there aren’t any leaks to speak of, it seems incredibly likely that the spotlight will remain on Denji following his long-awaited return to being Chainsaw Man. Last seen cackling while Nayuta looks on in horror, it’s plausible that he’ll start to go berserk on the foes which burned down his home and presumably killed his and Nayuta’s dogs.

However, it’s also entirely possible that Asa and Yoru’s story will continue. Last time we saw them, Yoru was reveling in the chaos the Chainsaw Man Church had sowed, basking in the fact that her powers had returned all the while. whether or not she’ll choose to kill Chainsaw Man before Asa can regain control remains to be seen, but it’s sure to make for an explosive reunion once the two protagonists meet up again.

Is Chainsaw Man Part 2 Ending in 2024? Explained

Last but not least, there’s the topic you may have seen pop up here and there on discussion boards and across social media: Is Chainsaw Man Part 2 ending in 2024?

From what we can gather, the answer is leaning toward no. While the series is pushing toward the climax of its second act, there hasn’t been any announcement by Fujimoto or Shonen Jump that the series is on the verge of such a moment. Likewise, there’s still quite a bit that needs to be addressed or cleaned up in the story; not least of which being the showdown between Denji and the Death Devil.

Stranger things have happened though, and if it’s announced that Part 2 is set to wrap up, we’ll update this article accordingly.

And with that, you have everything there is to know about when Chainsaw Man manga chapters are releasing in 2024. For more on the series, check out any of the related articles down below. Otherwise, we’ve got some similar release calendar articles related to series like Jujutsu Kaisen which you can peruse at your leisure.