My Hero Academia 2024 Chapter Release Date Calendar

The My Hero Academia manga is entering its final stretch, which means 2024 may well be the best—and last—year in the series’ history. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide covering when every new My Hero Academia chapter is coming out to help ensure you don’t miss a moment.

When Do My Hero Academia Manga Chapters Come out? Explained

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Shonen Jump

As is the case with most Shonen Jump series, My Hero Academia chapters release in three key ways throughout any given week, so long as they don’t come out around a holiday break.

Raws of the latest chapter typically hit the internet on Wednesdays around 6 a.m. EST. These aren’t the best way to see the chapter in its entirety, but they do at least allow you to see some of the highlights of the chapter before it’s completely translated.

Fan translations, meanwhile, usually come out on Fridays around 8 a.m. EST. These might include some translation errors, but you can rest assured that you’re reading the entire chapter.

Finally, the official release and translation of chapters comes out on Sundays at 10 a.m. EST via the official Shonen Jump website and app. Though this is the least timely way to read a chapter, it’s the version with the fewest translation errors and supports the series’ official release.

It’s also worth noting that the series has been known to space out its releases based on the needs of its author Kohei Horikoshi. When this occurs, there could be an extra week or two between chapters, either because of Horikoshi’s health or the need for more time to fully illustrate the next part of the story.

Below you’ll find a table compiling every known chapter release date for 2024. Do be aware, however, that the Raws and fan translations are technically illegal and don’t support the official release. Check them out at your own discretion.

Chapter # Raws Release Date Fan Translation Release Date Official Release Date My Hero Academia 411 Out Now Out Now Jan. 5 My Hero Academia 412 Jan. 17 Jan. 19 Jan. 21 My Hero Academia 413 TBA TBA TBA

What Will Happen in My Hero Academia Chapter 412? Theories Explained

With all that out of the way, you might want to know if there are any spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 412 yet.

While there haven’t been any official leaks as of yet, we can at least hazard a guess that Midoriya and Shigaraki’s battle will continue to hog the spotlight. Most every other major battle has come to a close, and the inheritor of All for One has forced Deku into a corner by moving the battle toward Mt. Fuji. Should his Decay power be used on the dormant volcano, it would spell disaster for the surrounding area and beyond.

It’s also highly likely Midoriya will continue to lose his Quirks. Having already had his Danger sense stolen by Shigaraki, the writing is on the wall that most every one of his powers could be taken from him as the fight progresses, driving up the stakes of the series’ final confrontation.

This is all just speculation though, and we won’t know for sure what will happen until at least the Raws for the chapter have become available. We’ll be updating this article as soon as they are though, so be sure to check back in a couple weeks’ time.

Is My Hero Academia Ending in 2024? Explained

Image Credit: Kohei Horikoshi and Shonen Jump

Likewise, you might be wondering if My Hero Academia is ending anytime soon.

For now, our answer leans heavily toward it ending before the year is through. As laid out above, there aren’t many more conflicts to wrap up before the series’ conclusion, so it’s wouldn’t be a stretch to say the series will conclude once Midoriya and Shigaraki’s fight is done.

However, Horikoshi and Shonen Jump haven’t made any official announcements about the series’ conclusion at this time. We can take this to mean that there might be a few more months left of chapters to go, or even that there might be enough story to get through that it could last all the way through to the end of the year.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for any official announcements regarding the series’ conclusion, and will update this article accordingly once such news is made available.

Now that you’re all caught up on when this year’s My Hero Academia chapters are coming out, you can get caught up on the release calendars for other hot series like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. Likewise, you can peruse some of our other anime-related articles down below.