2024 is set to be one of the biggest years yet for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, not least of which because it might be the series’ last year in active publication. As such, it’s imperative you know when new chapters are set to release, how to read them, and what they might contain.

Luckily, we’ve got all of the information you need to know down below, in our Jujutsu Kaisen 2024 chapter release date calendar.

If you’re newer to manga and its online release schedules, it’s worth noting when you can expect to read new chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

In general, there are three different days when parts of or the complete chapters will release. More specifically: Raw and untranslated portions of the manga typically hit the internet around 6 a.m. EST on the Wednesday of a given week. Unofficial fan translations are made available through scan sites on Fridays around 8 a.m. EST, though they can release a little earlier depending on the complexity of the translation. Finally, the official translation of a full chapter goes live on the official Shonen Jump website and app on Sundays at 10 a.m. EST.

We’ve listed all of the known release dates for the series’ 2024 chapters in the table below. We’ll be updating this calendar as each chapter’s release date is confirmed, so be sure to check back regularly. Likewise, be aware that anything besides the official translation is considered illegal, so peruse them at your own peril.

Chapter # Raws Release Date Fan Translation Release Date Official Translation Release Date Jujutsu Kaisen 247 Out Now Out Now Jan. 5 @ 10 a.m. EST Jujutsu Kaisen 248 Jan. 17 around 6 a.m. EST Jan. 19 around 8 a.m. EST Jan. 21 @ 10 a.m. EST Jujutsu Kaisen 249 TBA TBA TBA

What Will Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248? Theories Explained

With all of this in mind, you might want to know what the next chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 248, has in store.

Based off of what occurred in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, it’s highly likely the story will continue to focus on Itadori and Sukuna’s fight. After all, the former managed to get a hold of Higuruma’s Executioner Sword, and is seconds away from landing a decisive blow on the latter.

Given this is Sukuna we’re talking about, though—and he’s already shown he’s capable of severing any part of his body which is hit by the blade—it’s rather likely this won’t put him down for good. He also more than likely has some other scheme up his sleeve in the event of his death, which Itadori and the remaining Jujutsu Sorcerers will have to deal with.

Of course, it’s also entirely possible that the series will jump back to Okkotsu Yuta and Kenjaku to fully elaborate on the latter’s ominous threat. Following his decapitation in Chapter 243, Kenjaku promised that someone else would carry on his plot before the story jumped to the fight against Sukuna. This warning has since been hanging like an anvil above the heads of the protagonists, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the moment when it comes crashing down.

We won’t know for sure until the Raws for the chapter release sometime around Jan. 17. When info does become available though, we’ll be sure to update this article accordingly.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Ending in 2024? Explained

But then, there is the chance you’re more interested in finding out when the final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to release, especially given rumors of it ending have once again sprouted up after comments made by its author Gege Akutami.

To cut right to the chase, we don’t know when Jujutsu Kaisen will end yet. The story still has some important plot threads to wrap up currently, and there hasn’t been any official announcement made by Akutami or Shonen Jump about the series’ conclusion approaching.

If we had to guess though, we’d say the final chapter will hit sometime around the middle of the year. This would give ample time to tie up some loose ends in regards to the plot, while also ending the series well before the next Jump Festa (which Akutami said Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t likely to be a part of).

For now though, that's all there is to know about every Jujutsu Kaisen chapter release date in 2024.