Dragon POW Codes (April 2024)

After some Dragon POW codes? This bullet-hell mobile game has just released on major storefronts, and is already attracting a wide audience. If you’re a new player looking for a head-start, there are already plenty of codes available to redeem. Let’s get into it!

All Dragon POW Codes

Dragon POW Codes (Active)

Dragon111 : 166 Dragon Gems, Portable Stamina, three Rift Raid Tickets

: 166 Dragon Gems, Portable Stamina, three Rift Raid Tickets Dragon777 : Two Starlight Prayer Stones and Portable Stamina

: Two Starlight Prayer Stones and Portable Stamina DCRECRUIT111: 66,666 Gold and five Rift Raid Tickets

Dragon POW Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Dragon POW

The code redemption method for Dragon POW is fortunately very easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Download Dragon POW from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Play through the tutorial until you have full access to the menus and have created your own profile.

Tap your character icon on the top-left of the screen, then Settings.

Scroll to User Settings and select Promo Code.

Paste in a code from our list and hit Confirm.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Dragon POW Codes?

The best place to check for more Dragon POW coupons is the game’s Facebook page. It’s where the devs are the most active, constantly sharing updates in posts. They also share codes here the instant they’re added to the game, so it’s a really handy resource.

Alongside that, we recommend the game’s Discord server, subreddit, and official website. All of them could equally host codes, too. Of course, you should also bookmark this page and check back often, because we’ll update our list as soon as more freebies arrive – or current ones expire. That’ll save you the hassle of scouring the net for codes yourself.

Why Are My Dragon POW Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a coupon in Dragon POW but find it isn’t working, make sure you’re pasting it in exactly as seen on our list. Mobile game codes are often case-sensitive and have numbers in specific places, so ensure you’ve got all of those in the right place. To make it easier, don’t bother typing codes out manually – just copy and paste them from our list.

Failing that, the code in question may have expired. As a very new game, we don’t know how long the devs will keep each code active for. It could be for weeks or just a day or two; it’s impossible to say. Therefore, we recommend redeeming each code as soon as you spot it, to ensure you don’t miss out.

What is Dragon POW?

Dragon POW is a mobile game where you control a fledgling dragon, growing from a lowly creature to fire-breathing beast. You run through gauntlet-style levels where you’re constantly moving, not dissimilar to Space Invaders. Of course, there’s a lot more going on at any given time, so prepare for some intense encounters.

